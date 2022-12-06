 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Shad Mayfield ties arena tie-down mark in Round 6 of National Finals Rodeo

Cole Reiner at 2022 NFR Round 6

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner rides Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company's Sippin' Firewater during Round 5 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 Tanya Hamner, courtesy

LAS VEGAS -- It was a record-tying night for tie-down roper Shad Mayfield in the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Clovis, New Mexico, cowboy had a 6.5-second run to tie the arena record first set by Cody Ohl in 2003 and later equaled by Trevor Brazile in 2015. Mayfield's run came moments after John Douch had posted a time of 6.6 seconds.

“Honestly, it just pumped me up hearing the crowd and doing all that,” Mayfield said. “I love that feeling coming behind someone and being faster, and it’s not easy beating someone at 6.6 ... that’s what makes it even better.”

One night after all six cowboys with Wyoming ties failed to finish in the top six, saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston and team roper Trey Yates both finished in the money.

Yates, who won a college national championship while competing for Casper College in 2018, and partner Tyler Wade finished fifth in the round with an 8.6-second run.

Chad Masters and Joseph Harrison won the round with a time of 4.0 seconds.

Thurston, who rodeoed at Sheridan College, was third with an 86.0-point ride on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Lunatic Party. He remained fourth in the world standings and maintained his lead in the NFR average race with 521.0 points on six head.

Also in saddle bronc, Hillsdale's Brody Cress scored 84.0 points on J Bar J's Stacked Deck to place seventh and Daniel's Tanner Butner tied for eighth with an 82.5 on Generations Pro Rodeo's Western Edge App's Doughboy.

Logan Hay made it back-to-back round wins with an 87.5.

In bareback bronc riding, Buffalo's Cole Reiner was seventh with 85.5 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company's Sippin' Firewater. Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer was 11th with an 84.0 on Four Star Rodeo's Rand The Man.

NFR rookie Rocker Steiner recorded his first round win with an 88.5.

Tristen Hutchings won the bull riding with an 88.0, Tristan Martin was the steer wrestling winner with a time of 3.5 seconds and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Emily Beisel shared the barrel racing top spot with 13.57-second runs.

Also Tuesday, Stetson Wright finished second in both saddle bronc and bull riding to secure his fourth all-around title. The Milford, Utah, cowboy has won a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association record $722,824 on the season.

The NFR runs through Saturday.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

TUESDAY: 11th with an 84.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $11,555

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 10th with 495.0 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 15th with $115,749 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $146,314.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

TUESDAY: Tied for 8th with an 82.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $29,742

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 6th with 494.0 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $133,481 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $174,868.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

TUESDAY: 7th with an 84.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $16,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 8th with 485.0 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $109,642.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

TUESDAY: 7th with an 85.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $46,375

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 508.5 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 2nd with $207,346 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $54,717.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

TUESDAY: 3rd with an 86.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $95,964

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 521.0 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $239,802 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $59,297.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

TUESDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade were 5th with an 8.6-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $46,375

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 7th with 22.7 seconds on four runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 9th with $141,386 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $133,100.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

