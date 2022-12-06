Shad Mayfield ties arena tie-down mark in Round 6 of National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS -- It was a record-tying night for tie-down roper Shad Mayfield in the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Clovis, New Mexico, cowboy had a 6.5-second run to tie the arena record first set by Cody Ohl in 2003 and later equaled by Trevor Brazile in 2015. Mayfield's run came moments after John Douch had posted a time of 6.6 seconds.

“Honestly, it just pumped me up hearing the crowd and doing all that,” Mayfield said. “I love that feeling coming behind someone and being faster, and it’s not easy beating someone at 6.6 ... that’s what makes it even better.”

One night after all six cowboys with Wyoming ties failed to finish in the top six, saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston and team roper Trey Yates both finished in the money.

Yates, who won a college national championship while competing for Casper College in 2018, and partner Tyler Wade finished fifth in the round with an 8.6-second run.

Chad Masters and Joseph Harrison won the round with a time of 4.0 seconds.

Thurston, who rodeoed at Sheridan College, was third with an 86.0-point ride on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Lunatic Party. He remained fourth in the world standings and maintained his lead in the NFR average race with 521.0 points on six head.

Also in saddle bronc, Hillsdale's Brody Cress scored 84.0 points on J Bar J's Stacked Deck to place seventh and Daniel's Tanner Butner tied for eighth with an 82.5 on Generations Pro Rodeo's Western Edge App's Doughboy.

Logan Hay made it back-to-back round wins with an 87.5.

In bareback bronc riding, Buffalo's Cole Reiner was seventh with 85.5 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company's Sippin' Firewater. Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer was 11th with an 84.0 on Four Star Rodeo's Rand The Man.

NFR rookie Rocker Steiner recorded his first round win with an 88.5.

Tristen Hutchings won the bull riding with an 88.0, Tristan Martin was the steer wrestling winner with a time of 3.5 seconds and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Emily Beisel shared the barrel racing top spot with 13.57-second runs.

Also Tuesday, Stetson Wright finished second in both saddle bronc and bull riding to secure his fourth all-around title. The Milford, Utah, cowboy has won a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association record $722,824 on the season.

The NFR runs through Saturday.