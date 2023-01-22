 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
RODEO

Sheridan's Bryce Burnell wins bull riding at National Western Stock Show

  • 0
Garrett Shadbolt at National Western

Garrett Shadbolt rides Cervi Brother Rodeo's On Second Though for 89.5 point to win the bareback bronc riding title at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday in Denver.

 Ric Andersen, National Western Stock Show

Sheridan's Bryce Burnell finished off an impressive two weeks by winning the bull riding at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo on Sunday in Denver.

Burnell grabbed the title with a 91-point ride Cervi Championship Rodeo's White Trash to pocket nearly $5,000. Defending world champ Stetson Wright was second with a 90.5.

Before reaching the finals, Burnell won Bracket Six with an 80.5 and then had an 88 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Legal Action to finish atop his semifinal round and win more than $6,100.

Wright did win the saddle bronc with a 90 on Cervi Brother Rodeo's Ed Bishop. Also winning titles were bareback bronc rider Garrett Shadbolt, steer wrestler Jace Melvin, tie-down roper Riley Mason Webb, team ropers Clay Smith and Jake Long and barrel racer Jimmie Smith-Tew.

Saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner from Daniel finished second and team roping brother Kellan and Carson Johnson from Casper were fourth.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News