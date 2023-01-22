Sheridan's Bryce Burnell wins bull riding at National Western Stock Show

Sheridan's Bryce Burnell finished off an impressive two weeks by winning the bull riding at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo on Sunday in Denver.

Burnell grabbed the title with a 91-point ride Cervi Championship Rodeo's White Trash to pocket nearly $5,000. Defending world champ Stetson Wright was second with a 90.5.

Before reaching the finals, Burnell won Bracket Six with an 80.5 and then had an 88 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Legal Action to finish atop his semifinal round and win more than $6,100.

Wright did win the saddle bronc with a 90 on Cervi Brother Rodeo's Ed Bishop. Also winning titles were bareback bronc rider Garrett Shadbolt, steer wrestler Jace Melvin, tie-down roper Riley Mason Webb, team ropers Clay Smith and Jake Long and barrel racer Jimmie Smith-Tew.

Saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner from Daniel finished second and team roping brother Kellan and Carson Johnson from Casper were fourth.