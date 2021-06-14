Sophomore goat tyer Paige Rasmussen starts her first CNFR on the right foot

Team roping

Casper College brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson came into the CNFR with a game plan. They executed it to perfection Monday.

“It was important to catch that first one so Carson could get a feel for the rodeo,” said Kellan, a senior header who won the CNFR title with Trey Yates three years ago. “But I was real pleased with the draw, and we did what we wanted to do.”

Kellan caught up to the fast-running steer about halfway down the arena, threw his loop and turned the steer. Carson, a sophomore competing in his first CNFR, tossed his loop, and when the steer’s back legs were in position, yanked it close. They stretched the steer out and waited for the arena official to let them know it was a clean run. He nodded and their time of 6.1 seconds was good enough to earn them second place in the go-round.

“I was a little nervous because this was my first time here,” Carson said, “but I was more excited than anything.”

Panhandle State teammates Wyatt Murray and Whitt Crozier won the go-round with a 6.0 while the team of Bodie Mattson (Gillette College) and Cody Lansing (Casper College) were fourth with a 6.4.

Barrel racing