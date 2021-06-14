Sophomore goat tyer Paige Rasmussen starts her first CNFR on the right foot

Paige Rasmussen won the Big Sky region goat tying championship riding Eminem. So naturally the Montana State sophomore decided to switch horses before making her first run in the event Monday at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“He’s 22 and he’s kind of a big horse,” Rasmussen said of Eminem. “So I decided to use my barrel horse, Felix, because he’s fast inside.”
The switch worked as Rasmussen, the first of 49 goat tyers to compete, won the first go-round with a 6.0-second run.
“I feel great because this is the first big event we’ve competed in,” Rasmussen said. “I knew I had to be smooth and it all worked out.”
Making a change is nothing new for Rasmussen, who is left-handed. That’s how she first started tying goats in seventh grade before realizing her approach wasn’t working.
“It was just too difficult so I had to switch to doing it right-handed,” she said. “Sometimes it’s tough because I’m not as strong with my right hand, but I’m getting better.”
It was hard to argue with the results Monday.
Keni Labrum of Frank Phillips College and Sheyenne Anderson of Missouri Valley College tied for second in the go-round with 6.2-second runs.
Team roping
Casper College brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson came into the CNFR with a game plan. They executed it to perfection Monday.
“It was important to catch that first one so Carson could get a feel for the rodeo,” said Kellan, a senior header who won the CNFR title with Trey Yates three years ago. “But I was real pleased with the draw, and we did what we wanted to do.”
Kellan caught up to the fast-running steer about halfway down the arena, threw his loop and turned the steer. Carson, a sophomore competing in his first CNFR, tossed his loop, and when the steer’s back legs were in position, yanked it close. They stretched the steer out and waited for the arena official to let them know it was a clean run. He nodded and their time of 6.1 seconds was good enough to earn them second place in the go-round.
“I was a little nervous because this was my first time here,” Carson said, “but I was more excited than anything.”
Panhandle State teammates Wyatt Murray and Whitt Crozier won the go-round with a 6.0 while the team of Bodie Mattson (Gillette College) and Cody Lansing (Casper College) were fourth with a 6.4.
Barrel racing
Montana State cowgirl Tayla Moeykens had a lot of time during last year’s pandemic to work on her craft. More specifically, Moeykens had time to practice on Blue, the barrel racing horse she started riding two years ago.
“We ran a lot of slacks,” Moeykens said, “but she was ready for that first-performance atmosphere.”
The two completed a flawless trip around the cloverleaf, finishing with a time of 14.24 seconds to give Moeykens the first go-round win.
Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Sadie Wolaver was second with a 14.27, followed by South Dakota State’s Allison Pauley with a 14.29.
“I just had to stay calm and focus on my run,” Moeykens said. “We’ve competed on some big stages and Blue gives me a lot of confidence every time we run because he’s so solid and consistent.”
Big Piney native and University of Wyoming junior Karson Bradley was seventh in the go-round on Champ. Bradley competed in the 2019 CNFR for Central Wyoming College but failed to make the short go-round, finishing 13th.
“This went a lot better than two years ago,” said Bradley, who won the Central Rocky Mountain Region and entered the CNFR as the No. 1 barrel racer. “I rode a lot better and I was just more confident. And it definitely helped that I’ve been here before.”
She credited UW head coach Beau Clark for helping her get off to a good start.
“Sometimes Blue has trouble with the first barrel,” Bradley said.
“So before the rodeo Beau walked by my horse and we went to that first barrel. And after we got past that first barrel today I knew it was going to be a good run.”
Tie-down roping
Panola College’s Macon Murphy was the next-to-last tie-down roper to compete in the first go-round. He was also first in the standings after his 8.1-second run.
“Watching everybody ahead of me kind of gave me a feel for the start,” Murphy said.
“When it was my turn I just backed into the box and tired to make a businessman’s run. I missed (breaking the) barrier by a touch.
“I got my week started off right.”
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s Ty Kirby finished second with an 8.5 followed by Montana State’s Caleb Berquist with an 8.7.
Steer wrestling
Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Bridger Anderson continued his impressive bulldogging display in Casper. Anderson, who won the national championship in 2019, had a 4.5-second run to tie Zane Patrick of Mid-Plains Community College for the first go-round win Monday.
Missouri Valley College’s Roy Lee was third with a 5.0. UW’s Chadron Coffield was the top finisher for the Cowboys, placing 10th with a 7.3.
Breakaway roping
Idaho State freshman Zoie Bedke took the early lead in the average with a 3.0-second run to give her a two-run time of 5.1 seconds.
Bedke also stood second in the second go-round behind Black Hills State’s Courtney Peters, who clocked a 2.5 for a two-run time of 5.2.
“I was a little bit nervous, but I was more excited about the opportunity,” said Peters, a senior who is competing in her first CNFR.
“I really pushed it my last semester and I came here with the mindset of just taking it one run at a time.”
This was also the first college finals for Peters’ breakaway horse, Tongue.
“I’ve been riding him since my freshman year and he’s really mellow,” Peters said. “He just knows his stuff.”
As for his name, Peters just smiled.
“As soon as we get into the box his lip are always moving,” Peters said.
