Southwest Texas JC's Taylor Lawson sets arena record in breakaway at CNFR

Taylor Lawson’s first College National Finals Rodeo had been fairly pedestrian through the first two-go-rounds. The Southwest Texas Junior College cowgirl.

She was in the top 20 in barrel racing after almost identical runs of 14.69 seconds in the first go-round Monday and 14.71 in the second go-round Tuesday morning. In breakaway roping, the sophomore broke the barrier in her first run Sunday, turning a 1.6-second run into an 11.6 after the 10-second penalty. She stayed behind the barrier on her second run and finished in a tie for 12th with a 3.1.

But Tuesday night, in the first performance of the 2021 CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center, Lawson put her name in the record books with a 1.6-second run in breakaway to break the arena record.

“I didn’t know I roped that fast,” said Lawson, who was still smiling. “I thought it was a 1.9 or something. We had to be fast to win a round but I didn’t know we could be that fast.”

When the time was posted on the scoreboard at the other end of the arena and announcer Boyd Polhamus informed the crowd that it was an arena record, Lawson pumped her fist. She rode her horse Black out of the arena to loud applause.