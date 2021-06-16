Southwest Texas JC's Taylor Lawson sets arena record in breakaway at CNFR

Taylor Lawson’s first College National Finals Rodeo had been fairly pedestrian through the first two-go-rounds. The Southwest Texas Junior College cowgirl.
She was in the top 20 in barrel racing after almost identical runs of 14.69 seconds in the first go-round Monday and 14.71 in the second go-round Tuesday morning. In breakaway roping, the sophomore broke the barrier in her first run Sunday, turning a 1.6-second run into an 11.6 after the 10-second penalty. She stayed behind the barrier on her second run and finished in a tie for 12th with a 3.1.
But Tuesday night, in the first performance of the 2021 CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center, Lawson put her name in the record books with a 1.6-second run in breakaway to break the arena record.
“I didn’t know I roped that fast,” said Lawson, who was still smiling. “I thought it was a 1.9 or something. We had to be fast to win a round but I didn’t know we could be that fast.”
When the time was posted on the scoreboard at the other end of the arena and announcer Boyd Polhamus informed the crowd that it was an arena record, Lawson pumped her fist. She rode her horse Black out of the arena to loud applause.
Later, Lawson clocked a 14.42 in barrel racing, her fastest run of the week and the fourth-best time of the third go-round. Lawson was obviously pleased with the run, but it was the record-setting breakaway run that was still on her mind at the end of the night.
“My plan was just to sit there and take my first good throw,” she explained. “My horse scored perfectly and that calf gave me the perfect throw. It was tough (to not break the barrier), but luckily I have a very good horse and he was rock-solid. He stayed right there until I told him to leave.”
Lawson put herself into position to make one more run aboard Black as she moved to third in the average with a three-run time of 16.3 seconds.
Idaho State freshman continued her impressive week with a 2.8 to lead the average with a 7.9 followed by Chadron State College’s Brianna Williams with a 12.6.
Barrel racing
In a year in which CNFR rookies have have had more than their share of fast times and solid rides, add Jaylie Matthews to the list. The East Mississippi Community College freshman moved to the top of the average with a 14.20-second run to give her a three-run time of 42.70 seconds.
The run wasn’t Matthews’ fastest of the week — she had a 14.18 in the second go-round — but it was enough to put her and her horse Sis in position to make one more run in Saturday’s short go-round.
“My goal was just to be clean and hope for the best,” Matthews said.
Despite it being her first trip to the college finals, Matthews’ approach has worked all week.
“I was pretty nervous,” she admitted of competing on college rodeo’s biggest stage. “I wasn’t sure if my horse was going to get a little tight, but she handled it really good.
“My mom bought her as a yearling and I started riding her about three years ago, but she’s actually my mom’s horse.”
Bradi Good of Weatherford College had the fastest run of the night — and the second-fastest of the week — with a 14.11 and is third in the average with a 43.51. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Abby Hepper is second in the average with a 42.92 after a 14.15, which was her fastest run of the week.
Goat tying
Montana State sophomore Paige Rasmussen won the first go-round with a 6-second run and tied for fifth in the second go-round with a 6.6. She split the difference Tuesday night with a 6.3 that was not only the fastest run of the night but also moved her to the top of the average leader board with an 18.9.
Wharton County Junior College’s Mayce Marek is second with a 19.7, followed by Cochise College’s Kodey Hoss with a 20.3.
Team roping
Western Oklahoma State College brothers JC and LJ Yeahquo had their slowest run of the week with an 8.0, but lead the average by almost 12 seconds with a three-run time of 20.8 seconds.