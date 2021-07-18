 Skip to main content
Spencer Wright ties saddle bronc record at Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo
CENTRAL WYOMING FAIR & PRCA RODEO

Spencer Wright ties saddle bronc record at Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo

Saddle bronc rider Spencer Wright tied the arena record Saturday, finishing with 172 points on two head to win the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.

Wright, the 2014 world champion, scored 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's William Wallace to tie Logan Hay for the short-go win. Wright tied for second in the long go with an 84.5 to earn him a spot in the record books. He now shares the record first set by Jess Martin in 2002 and later tied by older brother Jake Wright in 2012.

Spencer Wright, who entered the week No. 9 in the PRCA world standings, earned more than $5,000 this week in Casper.

Barrel racer Shelley Morgan was the rodeo's big winner, pocketing nearly $10,000 after finishing fifth in the long go, winning the short go with a 16.44-second run and the average with a two-run time of 33.26 seconds.

Tie-down roper Zack Jongbloed and steer wrestler Jace Melvin also won both short go and average titles. Team ropers Rhett Anderson and Cullen Teller claimed the short go title and tied John Gaona and Trevor Nowlin for the average crown. Gaona and Nowlin broke the arena record with a 3.4-second run in the long go.

Other short go winners were former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer in bareback bronc riding and Brady Portenier in bull riding. Jamie Howlett won the bareback average title while Jordan Spears won it in bull riding.

Winners at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, which also ended Saturday night were: Clayton Biglow (bareback), Cash Wilson (saddle bronc), Trey Kimzey (bull riding), Will Lummus (steer wrestling), Weldon Watson (tie-down roping), Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin (team roping) and Hailey Kinsel (barrel racing).

CWFR results. Page B3

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

