Spencer Wright ties saddle bronc record at Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo

Saddle bronc rider Spencer Wright tied the arena record Saturday, finishing with 172 points on two head to win the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.

Wright, the 2014 world champion, scored 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's William Wallace to tie Logan Hay for the short-go win. Wright tied for second in the long go with an 84.5 to earn him a spot in the record books. He now shares the record first set by Jess Martin in 2002 and later tied by older brother Jake Wright in 2012.

Spencer Wright, who entered the week No. 9 in the PRCA world standings, earned more than $5,000 this week in Casper.

Barrel racer Shelley Morgan was the rodeo's big winner, pocketing nearly $10,000 after finishing fifth in the long go, winning the short go with a 16.44-second run and the average with a two-run time of 33.26 seconds.

Tie-down roper Zack Jongbloed and steer wrestler Jace Melvin also won both short go and average titles. Team ropers Rhett Anderson and Cullen Teller claimed the short go title and tied John Gaona and Trevor Nowlin for the average crown. Gaona and Nowlin broke the arena record with a 3.4-second run in the long go.