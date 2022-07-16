Statler is latest Wright brother to chase National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc dream

Statler Wright has learned from the best. Now the 18-year-old saddle bronc rider is doing what he can to be the best.

Wright is the latest bronc rider from the Wright family to join the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. The PRCA rookie is currently No. 28 in the world standings with more than $36,000 on the season, but should add to that total this weekend as he sits fourth in the Cattlemen's Day Inc. Rodeo in Gunnison, Colorado.

His 81-point ride on New Star Pro Rodeo's Pin Cup on Thursday ended a streak of three consecutive no-scores for the Beaver, Utah, bronc rider. That streak was the longest of Wright's pro career, which began in late January when he was competing on his permit.

The unlikely stretch began Tuesday when he was bucked off Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Klingon at the Central Wyoming Rodeo in Casper. True to his name, though, Wright wasn't about to let one or two (or three) bad rides get in his head.

"I'm doing what I love," he said Tuesday. "Last year at this time I was competing in amateur rodeos and playing high school football ... and football practice sucked."

Statler was the third member of the Wright family to ride in Casper on Tuesday. His uncle Spencer had a 75 before having to be helped from the arena after his horse fell on him and his brother Ryder had a 73. Not long after Spencer left the Justin Boots Sports Medicine trailer, the three loaded up their gear and were on the road to the next rodeo. Just don't expect Statler to know which one it was.

"I don’t even know where we’re going next," he admitted. "I’ll just get in the truck and they’ll take me where we’re going."

Even though he graduated from high school just two months ago, Statler knows enough to let Ryder and Spencer take charge. After all, Ryder, 24, is a two-time world champ (2017, 2020) and Spencer, 31, won the world title in 2014. Throw Spencer's brother Jesse, the 2012 world champ who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, into the mix and Statler Wright has some pretty good traveling company.

"I’ve got three world titles in the truck right now," Statler said. "And earlier this summer it was four. Being a rookie and being in the truck with world champions … not many people get that opportunity. It's probably the most positive truck you'll ever get into."

"And to have someone like my dad with us and telling us the best places to go for everything is awesome. I wouldn’t want anything else."

Statler's dad is Cody Wright, the one who started the Wright family's annual season-ending pilgrimage to the National Finals Rodeo. Cody qualified for the NFR 13 times (2003-14, 2016) and won gold buckles in 2008 and 2010.

"My dad has been there, done that and bought the T-shirt," Statler said.

Statler is the the youngest of Cody's four sons and is the only one who has yet to compete in the NFR. Rusty, 26, has five trips to the NFR (2015-16, 2018-20); Ryder, 24, has six (2016-21) and Stetson, 22, has three (2019-21). Stetson is the three-time defending world all-around champ and added a bull riding title in 2020 and the saddle bronc title last year when he edged out Ryder for the gold buckle.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to go to the NFR and ride with my brothers there," Statler said. "That’s what I’m striving for and I won’t accept anything less than to go there."

Statler knows he has some work to do the next couple months to make that happen. He entered the week more than $21,000 back of the No. 15 bronc rider in the world standings, who just happens to be his uncle Spencer. Stetson is currently third in the standings while Ryder is fifth. Rusty is No. 41.

Even though Statler might be a year or two away from chasing a world title, he's No. 2 in the Wilderness Circuit standings, one spot behind Ryder but one spot ahead of Stetson.

"I passed Stetson in the circuit standings so I’ve been talking a little smack to him," Statler said with a smile. "He don’t like being second in anything."

Even though Statler's season stalled out a bit earlier this week, it's been a memorable one. He has won titles in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, California, Nevada and Montana. And he's cashed checks in Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

"It’s been awesome," he said, "especially for me being the youngest. I’ve had my dad, my uncles and all my brothers that laid the foundation for me. I'm just living the dream right now."