Stetson Wright wins first round of bull riding at Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo

Defending world all-around and bull riding champ Stetson Wright won the first go-round of bull riding at the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which wrapped up Friday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.

Wright scored 91.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Milburn Special to finish two points ahead of Jordan Spears. Wright also finished eighth in saddle bronc riding to pocket more than $2,700 heading into Saturday night's short go.

Two-time world champ Caleb Smidt tied Lane Livingston for the first-round win in tie-down roping with an 8.5-second run. Smidt is currently No. 3 in the PRCA world standings.

Bareback bronc rider Mason Clements, who is No. 15 in the world standings, won the first go with an 87.5 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's High Rolling Sidney. He bested, among others, current No. 1 Tilden Hooper and 2019 world champ Clayton Biglow, who tied for eighth.

Other first go winners were saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley, steer wrestler Justice Johnson, team ropers John Gaona and Trevor Nowlin and barrel racer Stevi Hillman.

