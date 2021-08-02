 Skip to main content
Stetson Wright wins saddle bronc, all-around titles Cheyenne Frontier Days
CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS

Stetson Wright wins saddle bronc, all-around titles Cheyenne Frontier Days

Stetson Wright winning ride at CFD

Stetson Wright rides Championship Pro Rodeo's Feather Fluffer for 90 points to win the saddle bronc riding title at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday.

 Jackie Jensen, PRCA

Defending world champion Stetson Wright added to his impressive resume Sunday, winning both the saddle bronc and all-around titles at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The 22-year-old cowboy from Milford, Utah, scored 90 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Feather Fluffer to win saddle bronc and also finished fourth in bull riding to claim the all-around crown. Wright is a three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champ (2019-20 all-around, 2020 bull riding) who entered the week leading the PRCA world standings in all-around and bull riding and was second in saddle bronc. He won more than $18,500 at this year’s CFD.

Australian Ky Hamilton won bull riding with an 89 on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s #46 and three-time world champ Tim O’Connell emerged as the bareback riding champ with an 89 on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s MLW’s Irish Eyes.

In the timed events, Marty Yates won his second tie-down roping title with a 10.3-second run in Sunday’s finals; Newt Novich won steer wrestling with a time of 5.1 seconds and the duo of Clay Smith and Jade Corkill won team roping with a 10.2. Recent University of Wyoming grad Seth Peterson tied for fifth in steer wrestling.

The breakaway roping title went to Sawyer Gilbert, with Shoshoni’s Coralee Spratt finishing sixth; and Hailey Kinsel was the barrel racing champ.

Inside

Sunday's final results. Page B4

