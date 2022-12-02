Tanner Butner, Zeke Thurston tie for 2nd in 2nd round of saddle bronc at NFR

Tanner Butner didn't wait long to win some money at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The 25-year-old saddle bronc rider from Daniel had an 85.5-point ride on Big Bend Rodeo's Major Huckleberry to tie for second in the second round on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Butner, who was the last of the 15 saddle bronc riders to qualify for the NFR, earned $17,410 on the night and jumped to 13th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Two-time world champ Zeke Thurston, who rodeoed at Sheridan College, and Logan Hay also tied for second in the round, which was won by Lefty Holman with a score of 87.0 points. Thurston is fifth in the world standings but second in the NFR average race with a two-head total of 173 points, just 0.5 points back of Holman.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress was 13th in the round with a 72.0 and remained third in the world standings.

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, who entered the NFR leading the world, tied for ninth in the round with an 83.0. He dropped further behind Jess Pope, who finished second in Round 1 and fourth in Round 2. Pope has won $204,235 for the season while Reiner is second with $170,971.

Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer tied for fifth in the round with an 85.5, with Leighton Berry winning the round with an 87.0-point ride.

Team roper Trey Yates, who won the 2018 College National Finals Rodeo title while competing for Casper College, and partner Tyler Wade finished eighth on Friday with a 5.4-second run. Clay Smith and Jake Long won the round with a time of 4.1 seconds.

Other round winners Friday were bull rider Stetson Wright; steer wrestler Hunter Cure; tie-down roper Caleb Smidt, who also won Round 1; and barrel racer Hailey Kinsel.