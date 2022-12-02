 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Tanner Butner, Zeke Thurston tie for 2nd in second round of saddle bronc at NFR

  • Updated
  • 0

Tanner Butner didn't wait long to win some money at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The 25-year-old saddle bronc rider from Daniel had an 85.5-point ride on Big Bend Rodeo's Major Huckleberry to tie for second in the second round on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Butner, who was the last of the 15 saddle bronc riders to qualify for the NFR, earned $17,410 on the night and jumped to 13th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Two-time world champ Zeke Thurston, who rodeoed at Sheridan College, and Logan Hay also tied for second in the round, which was won by Lefty Holman with a score of 87.0 points. Thurston is fifth in the world standings but second in the NFR average race with a two-head total of 173 points, just 0.5 points back of Holman.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress was 13th in the round with a 72.0 and remained third in the world standings.

People are also reading…

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, who entered the NFR leading the world, tied for ninth in the round with an 83.0. He dropped further behind Jess Pope, who finished second in Round 1 and fourth in Round 2. Pope has won $204,235 for the season while Reiner is second with $170,971.

Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer tied for fifth in the round with an 85.5, with Leighton Berry winning the round with an 87.0-point ride.

Team roper Trey Yates, who won the 2018 College National Finals Rodeo title while competing for Casper College, and partner Tyler Wade finished eighth on Friday with a 5.4-second run. Clay Smith and Jake Long won the round with a time of 4.1 seconds.

Other round winners Friday were bull rider Stetson Wright; steer wrestler Hunter Cure; tie-down roper Caleb Smidt, who also won Round 1; and barrel racer Hailey Kinsel.

Tanner Butner 2022 headshot

Butner

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the second round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

FRIDAY: Tied for 6th with an 83.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $1,555

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 5th with 168.5 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $115,749 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $88,486.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

FRIDAY: Tied for 2nd with an 85.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $17,410

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 165.5 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 13th with $131,350 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $162,309

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

FRIDAY: 13th with a 72.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $6,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 12th with 158.5 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $94,352.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

FRIDAY: Tied for 9th with an 83.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 10th with 166.5 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 2nd with $170,971 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $33,264.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

FRIDAY: Tied for 2nd with an 85.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $37,463

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 2nd with 173.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $191,301 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $102,358.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

FRIDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade were 8th a 5.4-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 5.4 seconds on one run.

WORLD STANDINGS: 11th with $105,011 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $164,812.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News