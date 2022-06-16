Tarleton State saddle bronc rider Cash Wilson is back in familiar spot at CNFR

Cash Wilson is looking to turn the tables at this year's College National Finals Rodeo. Last year the Tarleton State cowboy entered the short go-round of the CNFR leading the saddle bronc riding but was bucked off and finished eighth in the final standings.

During Wednesday's performance Wilson scored 76.5 points on Southwick Rodeo's Elvira to move him into second in the average with a three-head score of 226.5 points. McNeese State's Shea Fournier leads the average with a 234.0.

McNeese State's Ryder Sanford (163.0 on two head) and Tarleton State teammate Brody Wells (153.0 on two) could push Wilson farther down the leader board with solid third rides, but Wilson is ready for the challenge.

"Last year I kind of had a rough go in the fourth round," Wilson said. "Now that I’ve been here and matured as a bronc rider, I feel confident in myself that I can deal with the pressure. Last year I think I let the pressure get to me a little bit. I’m ready to be back Saturday night and redeem myself."

Wilson doesn't expect the pressure of Championship Saturday to bother him this year.

"This sport is 90% mental," he said, "especially when you come to a high-pressure situation like this. You’ve got to learn how to slow yourself down, focus and do your job. You can’t worry about winning or losing.

"I’m excited that I got through three hard rounds and put myself in position to do good Saturday night," Wilson added. "I’m excited for the opportunity to get on a bucker."

Iowa Central Community College's John Allen moved into fifth in the average with 208.0 points on three head after his 73.5-point ride on Brookman Rodeo's Sucker Punch.

Bareback bronc riding

Western Texas College's Kelby Schneiter won't be competing in Saturday night's short go. But the freshman did put himself in position to go home with some money in pocket Wednesday night.

Schneiter took the lead in the third go of bareback bronc riding with an 82.0 on Brookman Rodeo's Voodoo. That followed a no-score in Sunday's "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway" and a 75.0 in the second go.

"It was amazing," said of his 82-point ride, which is the second-highest bareback mark of the week. "I’ve been waiting for it for a long time. That’s the best bareback ride I’ve made in a long time so it felt pretty good. It’s a lot more electric in the perf."

Schneiter is currently 13th in the average, with only the top 12 making it back to the short go. So he's hoping to use the momentum from Wednesday's ride to carry into the summer when he'll be competing in the Wilderness Circuit.

"Getting a ride like that under my belt, after not having one that felt this good in so long, gives me a lot of confidence," he said. "I just have to keep my head down and keep working on the little things. You can’t slack off after something like that."

Also Wednesday, Southeastern Oklahoma State's Tyler Griffin had a 74.0 to move into third in the average with 231.0 points and Panola College's Gauge McBride had a 74.5 on his re-ride to move into fourth with 222.0 points.

Missouri Valley College still holds down the top two spots in the average, with defending national champ Cole Franks leading the way with 236.0 points followed by Ty Pope with 233.5.

Bull riding

Bull rider Cole Skender of Three Rivers College capped the night with an 84-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Up Front for the only scored bull ride of the night.

Skender joined teammate Casey Roberts and Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings as the only bull riders to cover two bulls through Wednesday night. Hutchings, the defending national champ, leads the average with 167.0 points followed by Skender with 159.0 and Roberts, who was bucked off Wednesday night, with 157.0.

"I feel like I’ve got a fighting chance," Skender said after his ride. I really wasn’t worried about it. I didn’t focus on anything else but the bull, that’s all I prayed about all day. When I was in the bucking chute I had a clear head and we got it done."

Heading into Thursday night's performance there have been only 12 scored bull rides, with five bull riders accounting for 10 of them. Bull riders have been bucked off 61 times.

