Team ropers lead Casper College men to team title at Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College men and the University of Wyoming women put together dominating performances over the weekend to win the team titles at the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo in Cheyenne.

The Thunderbirds had the top two team roping tandems and finished second in both bareback bronc riding and saddle bronc riding on their way to totaling 850 points in the second Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo of the season. UW was second with 690 points and Gillette College finished third with 630.

Casper College’s Wheaton Williams and Cody Lansing won the team roping with a two-run time of 17.8 seconds and Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson placed second with an 18.3. Ethan Mazurenko was second in bareback with 154 points on two head and Quinten Taylor did the same in saddle bronc with 154. Saddle bronc riders Luke Shields and Carter Sandberg weren’t on the points team for the T-Birds but finished third and eighth, respectively.

UW, which won the season-opening rodeo with a record 865 points, got first-place finishes from Donny Proffit (bareback), Dylan Grant (bull riding) and Chadron Coffield (tie-down roping), but only Proffit and Coffield were on the Cowboys’ points team.