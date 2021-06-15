Three Rivers' Holden Moss pulls off consecutive qualifying bull rides

Winning is all about creating separation from the competition.
It’s still early at the College National Finals Rodeo, but Holden Moss has been able to do that by accomplishing something none of the other bull riders have been able to so far: put together consecutive qualified rides.
The sophomore from Three Rivers College led the average in bull riding after two go-rounds at the Ford Wyoming Center by simply covering on both of his first two rides. Moss, taking part in his first CNFR, was one of just two riders in both sections of Tuesday’s slack to stay on his bull for the full 8 seconds of the second go-round.
His 77.5-point ride edged Missouri Valley College’s Kolten Achenbach (76) and matched Sul Ross State’s Tristen Hutchings for the highest score of the round. Only five riders qualified for a score in the second go-round, two less than the first.
“I’ve been doing it for seven years, and it’s been hard,” Moss said. “A lot of training. A lot of getting on bulls and learning how to stay on for that long.”
Moss scored a 69.5 on Sunday for an average of 147.0 through the first two go-rounds, making him the only bull rider to last the full 8 seconds on both of his first two rides. Moss’ teammate, Cole Skender, sat in second place in the average heading into Tuesday night’s performance. Skender turned in the highest first-round score at 84.5 and had a chance to add to it during his second go-round, but he was thrown off his bull, Day Drinker, just a few seconds into his ride, which has been a theme throughout the event.
Bull riding is notoriously one of the tougher roughstock events for participants to remain upright for the full 8 seconds in part because of the bulls’ aggressive nature. Riders are also only allowed to use one hand to hold on to the animal.
With at least one no-score a real possibility for all competitors at some point during the week, that makes each go-round equally as important. The top 12 riders in the average after three go-rounds will advance to Saturday’s short round.
“It’s day by day because it’s three rounds and a short. It’s a four-round average,” Hutchings said. “So you can definitely fall off the first one and ride the other one.”
Moss couldn’t take all the credit for his strong start to the week, though. He said he’s been fortunate for the different bulls he’s ridden in the first two go-rounds, including Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Joker during Tuesday’s slack.
“I’ve drawn two good bulls these last two rounds, and I’ve done what I’ve had to do,” Moss said. “I’ve ridden both of them, so I’m really thankful for the bulls I’ve gotten.”
Saddle bronc riding
The top of the average is tight through the first three days of saddle bronc riding.
Clarendon College’s Cash Wilson took the lead heading into Tuesday night’s performance after notching an 81 in his second go-round. Wilson, who had the highest score of all the second rides, is just three points ahead of Western Texas College’s Dylan Schofield in the average.
Schofield followed up his first-round score of 79 with a 75 in Tuesday’s slack. University of Wyoming senior Garrett Uptain, who had the highest first-ride score (79.5), tallied a 71.5 to fall into a tie with Clarendon College’s Weston Patterson for third place in the average.
Another Clarendon College rider, Cole Franks, was in the fifth place after scoring a 77.5 on his second ride. Only seven points separated him and Wilson in the average through the first two go-rounds.
