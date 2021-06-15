Three Rivers' Holden Moss pulls off consecutive qualifying bull rides

Winning is all about creating separation from the competition.

It’s still early at the College National Finals Rodeo, but Holden Moss has been able to do that by accomplishing something none of the other bull riders have been able to so far: put together consecutive qualified rides.

The sophomore from Three Rivers College led the average in bull riding after two go-rounds at the Ford Wyoming Center by simply covering on both of his first two rides. Moss, taking part in his first CNFR, was one of just two riders in both sections of Tuesday’s slack to stay on his bull for the full 8 seconds of the second go-round.

His 77.5-point ride edged Missouri Valley College’s Kolten Achenbach (76) and matched Sul Ross State’s Tristen Hutchings for the highest score of the round. Only five riders qualified for a score in the second go-round, two less than the first.

“I’ve been doing it for seven years, and it’s been hard,” Moss said. “A lot of training. A lot of getting on bulls and learning how to stay on for that long.”