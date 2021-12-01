Three Wyomingites will compete in 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Vegas

Brody Cress, Cole Reiner, Amanda Welsh and Dusty Tuckness will all be representing the Cowboy State when the 2021 National Finals Rodeo kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas.

After last year's event was moved to Arlington, Texas, because of the pandemic, this year's NFR returns to the Thomas & Mack Center for its 10-day run. The top 15 qualifiers in seven events will compete for the coveted gold buckle and a share of the more than $10 million purse.

Cress, a saddle bronc rider from Hillsdale who went to high school at Cheyenne East, is competing in his fifth consecutive NFR. The 2017 and '19 NFR average champ, enters this year's event third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $142,225 in earnings for the year.

Reiner is a Kaycee native and Buffalo High grad competing in bareback bronc riding for the second year in a row. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy finished fifth in the world standings last year and is currently eighth, having won more than $98,000 for the year.

Welsh, a Gillette native, is competing in her first NFR. She is currently seventh in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing standings with nearly $77,000.

Tuckness, meanwhile, will be doing his best to keep bull riders safe throughout the week. The Meeteetse native has been named "Bullfighter of the Year" 13 years in a row.

Even though those are the only four Wyoming natives at the NFR, there are three other contestants with Wyoming ties competing.

Former Sheridan College saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston is fifth in the standings with almost $100,000. Thurston won world titles in 2016 and '19.

Shane Proctor, the 2014 world champion bull rider, is here for the first time since 2016. The former Northwest College cowboy is 13th in the world standings with more than $98,000.

Team roping heeler Trey Yates is seventh in the world standings with more than $84,000. Yates attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County Community and Casper College. In 2018 while competing for the T-Birds, Yates and Casper native Kellan Johnson won the College National Finals Rodeo. Six months later Yates and partner Aaron Tsinigine finished third in the world standings and won the NFR average title.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.