Trevor Reiste saw a familiar face in the bucking chutes Wednesday night at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo.

In a sport in which roughstock cowboys get on dozens, if not hundreds, of different stock throughout their careers, the Iowa bull rider found himself matched up with Cervi Championship Rodeo's Magnum for the eighth time.

"It's just luck of the draw," Reiste laughed. "He’d bucked me enough times that I’m not going to say I was excited for the draw. I knew I had to have my hammer cocked to get the job done. I stayed focused and knew I couldn’t let him get me again."

Magnum didn't.

Coming out of the chutes on a left-hand delivery for the first time on the black-and-white bull, Reiste stayed in the center as Magnum spun in a tight circle. He made the 8-second whistle and ran back to the chutes with an 89.5-point ride to take the lead in the first go-round.

"We all need confidence boosters and this 89.5 will definitely boost my confidence" Reiste said.

The ride continued a comeback season for the 30-year-old, who is seeking his first trip back to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo since 2017. Reiste is currently No. 16 in the world standings with $64,475 on the season, but is less than $1,000 back of No. 15 Ernie Courson.

After finishing 13th in the world 2017, Reiste has battled injuries and bad luck in his attempt to get back to Las Vegas. And he remembers the hardships he had to go through every year to get to where he is now.

"In 2018 (when he finished No. 49 in the world) I had wrist problems all summer and then dislocated my elbow," he recalled. "I went home for two weeks and then came back at the end of the season and finished the season left-handed.

"I didn’t rodeo super hard because I was just trying to get my circuit count so I could go to the circuit finals."

And in 2019?

"I was like $5,000 out of the top 15 the beginning of September and then I pulled my groin and that took me out for the rest of the season," he said of the season in which he finished No. 26.

In 2020 the pandemic limited the number of rodeos available so Reiste stayed "close to home and hit some local rodeos." He finished No. 50.

When asked about the following year, Reiste started to speak before pausing.

"What happened in 2021?" he asked himself. "Oh yeah, since I didn’t go to many rodeos in 2020 I didn’t have a whole lot of credentials so I wasn’t getting into a lot of rodeos. I was kind of hit or miss all season, but I stayed pretty healthy."

He also won the Great Lakes Circuit Finals and finished No. 27 in the world standings.

He made a late push for the NFR in 2022 but ended the season No. 21.

"Last year I got hurt in Sidney (Nebraska) and had to sit out a month," he said. "I came back for Pendleton and almost made it."

With a solid winter run that included a round win at San Antonio and a victory at the Xtreme Bull Bash in Lufkin, Texas, in which he pocketed more than $9,000, Reiste has been in or near the top 15 all season. He got a big boost on June 6 when he won the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days Xtreme Bulls with an 86 on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Dirt Dobber to earn more than $13,000.

"I’m just trying to enter smart and get on all the very best ones that I can," Reiste said of this season. "My plan this year is to do well at fewer rodeos."

Next up for Reiste is the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and possibly another stop in Casper for Saturday's short go. And maybe another matchup with Magnum to break the 4-all tie against the bull.

***

Also Wednesday, the bareback bronc riding showcased the past and the future.

Will Lowe, a 15-time NFR qualifier (2002-15, 2018) and three-time world champ (2003, 2005-06) had an 85 on Big Rafter Rodeo's Doo Lou to move into second place behind Keenan Hayes, who had an 87 on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Lowe knows his best riding days might be behind him, so he was glad to take care of business Wednesday.

"When you draw good it helps a lot," Lowe said. "That horse had a big hard move to the right right out of the chute and he kind wanted to get out ahead of me, but I felt like I caught back up and finished him real strong. He was real honest. He bucked hard and he gave a guy a shot."

Roedy Farrell, who is on the opposite end of the age spectrum from Lowe, also enjoyed a solid showing. The 18-year-old recent Thermopolis High graduate, moved into third place with an 83. Farrell, 18, wasn't even born when Lowe won his first world title.

"It was a good little warmup," Farrell said of his ride. "And being able to compete with someone like Will Lowe boosts my confidence a lot."

Lowe welcomes the challenge of competing against up-and-coming cowboys like Farrell and current world standings leader Hayes, who is 20.

"It’s great seeing the young guys come up," he said. "Every year there’s a real good crop of young guys coming in that are just phenomenal bareback riders. They’re getting stronger and smarter about things.

"It’s good to see the sport growing like that because for a long time it was hard to get bareback riders," Lowe added. "It still kind of is, but with the quality that’s coming up you can sacrifice quantity."

Reiste wasn't the only competitor to take the lead in the first go Wednesday.

Rock Springs' Bailey Small scored 84.5 points on Silver Spurs Club's Fire Ball to move to the top of the saddle bronc leaderboard. Spencer Wright, the 2014 world champ, sits second after his 84.0-point ride.

In steer wrestling, Walt Arnold sits No. 1 after his 3.8-second run.

Team ropers Jake Smith and Douglas Rich had a 4.6-second run to tie Brenten Hall and Paden Bray for the top spot. Casper brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson are tied for fifth with a 5.8.

Paige Jones, who is currently No. 7 in the WPRA barrel racing world standings, leads the way with a 17.18.

Bryce Derrer of Portales, New Mexico, took the lead in tie-down roping with a time of 8.5 seconds.