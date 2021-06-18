Tristen Hutchings gets back on his bull, takes over lead in average at CNFR

If Tristen Hutchings is being honest, he thought he should’ve ridden each of his first three bulls.
But considering how often the bulls have dominated this week at the College National Finals Rodeo, the junior from Sul Ross State happily settled for two.
“It feels awesome,” Hutchings said.
Hutchings covered for a score of 74.0 during the third performance Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center to take the lead in the average with the bulk of the third round in the books. No bull rider has had three qualifying rides this week, and Hutchings is just one of two that have covered twice. He joined Northwest College’s Austin Herrera as the only riders to cover during Thursday’s performance.
That was an improvement from Wednesday, though, when nobody covered their third ride. Through the rodeo’s first five days, there had only been 16 qualifying rides in the event.
“It’s kind of the nature of the bull riding, but honestly I’ve just got to do my job,” Hutchings said. “You can’t worry about anything that’s going on around you. You’ve just got to go do your job. You know you’ve got to ride that bull, and that’s what I did.”
Hutchings could’ve tried for a higher score Thursday if he wanted. He was given the option of a reride after his bull, Vold Rodeo Company’s Albert, briefly collapsed to the dirt, but Hutchings rode through the mishap to notch his second-highest score of the week.
Hutchings said he briefly thought about riding again but decided against it once he learned of his score, the highest of the third go-around heading into Friday’s performance. Since it moved him to the top of the average, it wasn’t worth the risk.
“(My bull) had me wishy-washy there for a second, and then he kind of went down and got wishy-washy again,” Hutchings said. “And I finally got my hips back underneath me and went spurring on him a little bit, and it felt pretty good.”
Hutchings moved 4.5 points ahead of Three Rivers College's Holden Moss in the average with both riders having already completed their first three rides. With only eight riders to go in the third round and just four who’ve put together a qualifying ride so far, Hutchings could very well find himself staying atop the average heading into the short round of his first CNFR.
“It’s been going good,” Hutchings said. “I’ve been having a blast up here.”
Bareback bronc riding
When Nick Pelke participated in the CNFR for the first time as a freshman in 2019, the bareback rider from Missouri Valley College didn’t qualify for the short round.
He doesn’t have to worry about that this time around.
Pelke on Thursday not only clinched his spot in the championship round but also moved to second in the average on three head by notching an 80.5. Only Panola College’s Kolt Dement, the average leader, has turned in a higher score (83.0) during the third go-round.
Pelke’s third-round score has him just a point behind Dement in the average. Panola College’s Gauge McBride (73.0), Hill College’s Tim Murphy (72.5), Tennessee-Martin’s Stetson Bierman (71.0) and Panhandle College’s Jade Taton (70.5) also moved into the top 12 with qualifying rides.
"I feel real good about it," Pelke said. "It sure makes the rest of the week easy and more fun going in in a good spot."
Pelke finished eighth in bull riding during his first CNFR, but he’s only competing in bareback riding this year. After undergoing shoulder surgery in high school that flared up on him early in his college career, Pelke said he’s decided to cut back on his bull riding. Not having to prepare for two events, he said, has made it easier for him to focus on the task at hand.
“When you go to practice, you have one thing on your mind,” Pelke said. “You don’t have to change anything up.”
Saddle bronc riding
Dylan Schofield covered his third horse in as many rides Thursday to move to the top of the average in saddle bronc. Meanwhile, Wyoming’s own Brody Wells ended his CNFR experience on a high note.
Wells, a Powell native competing for Clarendon College, had the highest score of the third performance with a 74.0 on Frontier Rodeo Company’s Covergirl. But after failing to cover on his first ride of the week, his third-round score only moved him to 13th in the average. Only the top 12 after three gos advance to Saturday’s short round.
“I’m disappointed,” Well said. “I don’t know. I just expected a drawing contest pretty much. I had a good (horse) the first round. I just fell off.”
Still, Wells said the opportunity to return to his home state and compete on the sport’s biggest stage in front of family and friends isn’t an experience he will soon forget. He said it’s also one he can learn from after feeling like he put too much pressure on himself to perform.
“It’s been a blast,” he said. “Kind of rode so-so, but it’s still been fun being able to come out here and being in Wyoming.”
As for Schofield, the sophomore from Western Texas College had a 71.5 to move to the top of the average after scoring at least a 75 in each of the first two go-rounds. Clarendon College’s Weston Patterson jumped to second in the average with a 70.5 while Utah State Eastern’s Scott Lauaki also covered his third ride in three attempts to move to fifth in the average.