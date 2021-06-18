Tristen Hutchings gets back on his bull, takes over lead in average at CNFR

Saddle bronc riding

Dylan Schofield covered his third horse in as many rides Thursday to move to the top of the average in saddle bronc. Meanwhile, Wyoming’s own Brody Wells ended his CNFR experience on a high note.

Wells, a Powell native competing for Clarendon College, had the highest score of the third performance with a 74.0 on Frontier Rodeo Company’s Covergirl. But after failing to cover on his first ride of the week, his third-round score only moved him to 13th in the average. Only the top 12 after three gos advance to Saturday’s short round.

“I’m disappointed,” Well said. “I don’t know. I just expected a drawing contest pretty much. I had a good (horse) the first round. I just fell off.”

Still, Wells said the opportunity to return to his home state and compete on the sport’s biggest stage in front of family and friends isn’t an experience he will soon forget. He said it’s also one he can learn from after feeling like he put too much pressure on himself to perform.

“It’s been a blast,” he said. “Kind of rode so-so, but it’s still been fun being able to come out here and being in Wyoming.”