Tuf Cooper wins tie-down roping at Cody Stampede for second year in a row

Hillsdale’s Brody Cress tied for fifth in saddle bronc with an 87.5 to pocket more than $1,100 and Ranchester bareback rider Seth Hardwick was sixth with an 84.5 to take home more than $950.

In addition to the Cody Stampede, a number of other rodeos also crowned winners to kick off the lucrative 10-day run commonly referred to as “Cowboy Christmas.”

Bennett also won the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, and the Killdeer (North Dakota) Mountain Roundup PRCA Rodeo and finished second at the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge, Montana, as he pocketed more than $17,000 over the weekend to move into No. 5 in the world standings with nearly $60,000.

In addition to tying for fifth at Cody, Cress finished fifth at the World’s Oldest Rodeo, second at the Killdeer Mountain Roundup and third at the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to jump from seventh to fifth in the saddle bronc world standings. The two-time National Finals Rodeo average champ won nearly $10,000 over the weekend to push his earnings for the season to almost $54,000.