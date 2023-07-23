Tuker Carricato made it two in a row at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

The Saratoga rising senior scored 84.0 points to win the short go-round of bareback bronc riding Saturday night at Gillette's CamPlex Center and capture his second consecutive NHSFR average title with a three-head score of 240 points.

Carricato entered the short go third in the average by finishing second in the first go with an 80.0 and third in the second go with a 76.0.

Roedy Farrell (Thermopolis) was fourth in the short go with a 77 and tied for eighth in the average with a 212.

Carricato and Farrell were two of seven cowboys and three cowgirls from the host state to finish in the top 2 0of the average. In addition, steer wrestler Bohdi Coombs (Wellington, Colorado) and saddle bronc rider Roady Marsh (Minatare, Nebraska) also competed for the Wyoming team. Coombs placed fourth in the average; Marsh was 14th/

Gillette's Hayden Welsh won the short go with an 87.0-point ride, The 2022 reserve champion finished fifth overall. Midwest's Jace Mayfield was fourth in tie-down roping with a three-run time of 30.44 seconds.

Also for the Wyoming boys' team, Greybull's Jake Schlattmann finished 11th in the saddle bronc with a 194.0 and the team roping tandem of Kash Reynolds (Rozet) and Talon Larson (Gillette) had a no-time in the short go but still finished 13th in the average with a time of 16.56 seconds on two head.

Shayda Lesmeister (Rozet) and Abagail Olson (Sheridan) led the way for the Wyoming girls' team. Lesmeister placed seventh in pole bending with a three-run time of 61.323 seconds and 11th in barrel racing with a 52.866 to finish third in the rookie all-around girls' standings.

Wright's Caitlin Moore entered the short go atop the standings after winning both the first and second go-rounds but had a no-time and dropped to 20th in the average.

Wyoming finished eighth overall in the team standings, with the boys eighth and the girls 11th. Texas finished atop all three of the team standings.