Two freshmen steal the show in Friday night's breakaway roping

Friday night's breakaway roping produced the average leader through three go-rounds as well as an arena record at the College National Finals Rodeo.
Lassen Community College's Grace Felton took the lead in the average with a 2.3-second run to give her a three-run time of 7.6 seconds. The freshman leads another freshman, Idaho State's Zoie Bedke, by three-tenths of a second.
"Coming into the week my coaches said, ‘Why hold back? Just go for it all,’" Felton said. "Tonight I knew I didn’t have to be 2.0 or anything. I just had to go with the draw that was given to me and I would be all right. I just didn’t want to pressure up. Take my shot and not try to push it … not break the barrier."
Felton followed her game plan to perfection. And so did her horse, Sweet Pea.
"I got her as a 3.-year-old and she bucked really bad so my dad had to ride it out of her," she said. "But I needed a breakaway horse and we fit like a glove. Her name is kind of ironic because she wasn’t very sweet when we got her. She likes the bright lights and the big stage."
Later in the performance New Mexico State senior Bethanie Shofner tied the arena record with a 1.6. Southwest Texas Junior College's Taylor Lawson had set the standard just three nights earlier.
"I was hearing from people all day telling me I needed to be faster," Shofner said, "but I wasn’t thinking 1.6, maybe 2.0. That was out of my comfort zone, for sure."
When the time was displayed on the video board and her time was announced, the crowd at the Ford Wyoming Center voiced their appreciation.
"That feeling you get when the crowd …," Shofner said, shaking her head. "It’s hard to explain."
Barrel racing
Dickinson State's Lakken Bice is making the most of her first trip to the CNFR. The second-year senior moved into second in the average with a 14.37-second run that gave her a three-run time of 42.78 seconds. East Mississippi State Community College's Jaylie Matthews leads the way with a 42.70.
Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver and Montana State's Tayla Moeykens sit third and fourth, respectively, after their runs Friday night. Wolaver enters Saturday's short go with a 42.82 while Moeykens has a 42.85.
Colorado State's Lake Mehalic had the fastest run of the night with a 14.18 to finish fifth in the third go-round and move into 10th in the average.
Team roping
East Mississippi Community College teammates Marcus Theriot and Cole Curry made their first qualified run of the week a good one, winning the third go-round with a 4.7-second run, the fastest time of the rodeo.
The University of Wyoming's Jase Staudt and Gillette College's J.C. Flake were second in the go-round with a 5.4 and also locked up a spot in Saturday's short go with a two-run time of 15.9 seconds.
Also punching their tickets to the short go were Mid-Plains Community College's Wynn Schaack and Zane Patrick and Utah Valley's Jace Hanks and Utah State Eastern's Kale Lamb. The two teams became just the eighth and ninth pair of team ropers to have three qualified rides.
Casper College brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, who finished their third go Thursday night, maintained their lead in the average with a three-run time of 20.7 seconds.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN