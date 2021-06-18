Two freshmen steal the show in Friday night's breakaway roping

Friday night's breakaway roping produced the average leader through three go-rounds as well as an arena record at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Lassen Community College's Grace Felton took the lead in the average with a 2.3-second run to give her a three-run time of 7.6 seconds. The freshman leads another freshman, Idaho State's Zoie Bedke, by three-tenths of a second.

"Coming into the week my coaches said, ‘Why hold back? Just go for it all,’" Felton said. "Tonight I knew I didn’t have to be 2.0 or anything. I just had to go with the draw that was given to me and I would be all right. I just didn’t want to pressure up. Take my shot and not try to push it … not break the barrier."

Felton followed her game plan to perfection. And so did her horse, Sweet Pea.

"I got her as a 3.-year-old and she bucked really bad so my dad had to ride it out of her," she said. "But I needed a breakaway horse and we fit like a glove. Her name is kind of ironic because she wasn’t very sweet when we got her. She likes the bright lights and the big stage."

Later in the performance New Mexico State senior Bethanie Shofner tied the arena record with a 1.6. Southwest Texas Junior College's Taylor Lawson had set the standard just three nights earlier.