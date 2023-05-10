University of Wyoming rodeo coach Beau Clark has resigned, the school's athletic director announced Tuesday.

It was confirmed Wednesday morning the resignation was effective immediately, which means Clark, who was in his fifth year as the head coach for both the Cowboys and Cowgirls programs, won't lead the teams at next month's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

According to the announcement, a national search for Clark's successor would begin immediately. The university is also working to name an interim coach as soon as possible.

“I wish to thank the University of Wyoming for the opportunity to be the rodeo coach for the past five years,” Clark said in a statement. “At this time, I wish to resign my position to pursue other opportunities for myself and our family.

"Thank you to all the people who made this a wonderful place to work. Thank you to all the student-athletes who dedicated so much of themselves for the UW Rodeo Program. The students built this program into what it is today, it’s something very special and they should be proud of what they’ve accomplished as student-athletes.”

Even though college rodeo is under the direction of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and is not an NCAA-sanctioned sport, the UW programs have been under the direction of the UW athletics department since last July.

The UW men's team recently won its fourth consecutive Central Rocky Mountain Region title while the women's team finished second behind Gillette College. The CRMR is comprised of teams from UW, Casper College, Gillette College, Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County Community College, Sheridan College, Central Wyoming College, Chadron State College, Northeastern Junior College, Colorado State University, Otero Junior College and Lamar Community College.

The Cowboys finished eighth at the CNFR in both 2021 and 2019.

Prior to taking over the UW programs, Clark was the head coach at Laramie County CC for two seasons.

“We want to thank Coach Clark for his contributions to our rodeo program, and we wish him and his family the best in their future,” UW Athletics Director Tom Burman said in the statement.

The week-long CNFR runs June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center.