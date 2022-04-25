UW Cowboys, Laramie County CC cowgirls win final regional rodeo of season

The University of Wyoming men's rodeo team put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season Sunday at their own Laramie River Rendezvous. The Cowboys totaled 805 points to win the team title -- their ninth victory in 10 Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeos -- and finish atop the regional standings.

The Cowboys finished the season with 8,350 points to easily outdistance runner-up Casper College. The Thunderbirds were second over the weekend with 480 points and also finished second in the regional standings with 5,670. With their 1-2 finish, both the Cowboys and T-Birds will send full teams to June's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

On the women's side, UW and Gillette College will represent the region at the college finals. The Cowgirls, who finished third at the Laramie River Rendezvous, finished the regular season with 2,560 points while the Pronghorns were second with 2,195, although they failed to add to their point total this past weekend. Laramie County Community College and Eastern Wyoming College were the top two teams at the CRMR's final rodeo of the season.

Leading the way for the Cowboys on Sunday were bareback bronc riders Brice Patterson and Donny Proffit, who finished first and second, respectively. The two also finished 1-2 in the regional standings. In addition, Stratton Kohr won the tie-down roping and Garrett Uptain and Chadron Coffield finished second in saddle bronc and steer wrestling, respectively.

For the T-Birds, brothers and defending national champion team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson won their event to finish atop the regional standings. Bull rider Brodie Bates tied Sheridan College's Coby Johnson for the weekend win.

LCCC's Garrett long won the saddle bronc and EWC's Trayton Travnicek won the bulldogging.

Eastern Wyoming had two additional winners in Karissa Rayhill (barrel racing) and Hanna Huffman (goat tying). Lamar Community College's Kayce Edwards won the breakaway roping.

The CNFR is scheduled for June 12-18 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

