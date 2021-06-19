UW's Peterson has strong showing heading into steer wrestling's final go-round

The University of Wyoming's Seth Peterson drew a steer that many steer wrestlers haven't had a chance to work, but that didn't deter the Cowboy on Friday night.
Riding the best horse he's "ever rode," Peterson blazed out of the chute and closed the distance quickly. He landed on the steer, fell to his back while still sliding, and tossed the steer backward. The run ended as soon as it started, and the crowd erupted at the Ford Wyoming Center.
With the fastest performance of the night — 4.8 seconds — no one would've suspected that Peterson was competing in another rodeo in Grover, Colorado, earlier in the day.
"I'm winning the bulldogging there right now with a 3.8," Peterson said. "I have to go take care of my body and go to sleep."
Peterson heads into the final go-round in sixth place with an average of 23.7, a whole 8.7 seconds behind Gavin Soileau, the top-ranked bulldogger at this year's CNFR.
But he's only .0.3 of a second behind his teammate, Chadron Coffield.
"It's awesome," Peterson said. "We've been practicing together a lot lately, and we've been pushing each other to get better. It's just awesome to see both of us succeed at a high level."
Peterson credits his coach Beau Clark and the rest of the coaching staff for creating a fun but serious practice environment that has made the team excel this year at the college finals.
"We'll have days when we try to beat each other, and then we'll have days when we work on a lot of different things," Peterson said. "We just try to get better every single day."
But it's only recently that Peterson has started taking care of his body. Steer's weigh between 400-500 lbs. Bringing them down and crashing into them causes a lot of wear and tear on competitors' bodies.
Peterson looks at other professional athletes and notices how much time and money they spend on taking care of their bodies, but he points out, "that's not really heard of in rodeo."
"We pride ourselves on being a tough sport," he said. "But just being able to last longer and keeping my body in good shape. Taking care of myself to where I can last as long as I can and feel the best that I can every day."
For Cody Faulkner, he has to mix toughness and determination with his fundamentals. A self-described "little guy" in the bulldogging scene, where competitors are usually thick-framed and tall.
"A lot of hard work," Faulkner said about his preparation for CNFR. "Especially for a little guy like me. I got to be able to do stuff right. I don't have the advantage of being as strong as some of these guys, but yeah, just keep working at it, I guess."
And it's paid off. Faulkner's 7.1 second performance on Friday snuck him into the 12th and final spot in the last go-round, with an average of 35.5.
He credits the other bulldoggers that gave him tips in the chute — knowing the steer Faulkner drew wasn't the most cooperative.
Faulkner raced out of the chute and chased his steer down. He landed somewhere between the steers neck and head and grabbed hold of the horns immediately. He fell to his back and used his right leg to help throw the steer over his head. The steer, however, got in the last word by headbutting him in the mouth.
But at CNFR, you can't sweat getting hit in the mouth by a 400 lb animal or drawing an unruly steer. You have to feed off the energy of the crowd, calm your nerves, and enjoy the experience.
"I've always wanted to qualify here," he said. "My freshman year, my brother qualified, and I came and hazed for him. But after I made it this year, it's been great, and this whole week I've been controlling my nerves a little better than usual, I thought. It's been good."