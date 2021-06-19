UW's Peterson has strong showing heading into steer wrestling's final go-round

"We'll have days when we try to beat each other, and then we'll have days when we work on a lot of different things," Peterson said. "We just try to get better every single day."

But it's only recently that Peterson has started taking care of his body. Steer's weigh between 400-500 lbs. Bringing them down and crashing into them causes a lot of wear and tear on competitors' bodies.

Peterson looks at other professional athletes and notices how much time and money they spend on taking care of their bodies, but he points out, "that's not really heard of in rodeo."

"We pride ourselves on being a tough sport," he said. "But just being able to last longer and keeping my body in good shape. Taking care of myself to where I can last as long as I can and feel the best that I can every day."

For Cody Faulkner, he has to mix toughness and determination with his fundamentals. A self-described "little guy" in the bulldogging scene, where competitors are usually thick-framed and tall.

"A lot of hard work," Faulkner said about his preparation for CNFR. "Especially for a little guy like me. I got to be able to do stuff right. I don't have the advantage of being as strong as some of these guys, but yeah, just keep working at it, I guess."