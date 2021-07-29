UW's Peterson, Mauney win first go-round titles at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Two University of Wyoming cowboys won first-round titles at Cheyenne Frontier Days heading into Friday’s semifinals. Seth Peterson won the steer wrestling with a 5.5-second run while Jase Staudt paired with Riley Pedro to take the team roping crown with a time of 8.2 seconds.

Other first-round winners were bull rider J.B. Mauney, bareback bronc rider Tim O’Connell, tie-down roper Hunter Reaume and barrel racer Lisa Lockhart. Ben Anderson led saddle bronc riding with an 88-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Bridal Shower.

Mauney, who came into the week No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $98,000 in winnings for the season, rode Dakota Rodeo’s Eagle Eye for 87.5 points to pocket more than $4,400.

Three-time world champ O’Connell, who leads the world standings, scored 87 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Sozo to pocket more than $6,500.

Lockhart won the round with a 17.42-second run to edge runner-up Tarryn Lee, who had a 17.45. Reaume won the tie-down roping with a 10.9.

The CFD will hold its semifinals Friday and Saturday, with the short go featuring the top six competitors in each event on Sunday.

