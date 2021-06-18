UW's Seth Peterson ties for fastest time in 2021 CNFR tie-down roping

In a bittersweet ending, University of Wyoming senior Seth Peterson closed out his College National Finals Rodeo tie-down roping journey with a 7.7-second on Thursday night.
Peterson, along with Northeastern State University’s Zane Kilgus, not only tied for the fastest time in the third go-around at the Ford Wyoming Center, they also had the quickest time overall in the event at this year’s CNFR.
While Peterson failed to make it to the short go-round, he closed out his last appearance in impressive fashion, drawing loud cheers from the stands.
“I messed up (during the second go-round),” Peterson said. “But I just came out here; it’s my last college finals. I was trying to do my job and go out with a bang. Just hearing the crowd get pumped up when they said ‘University of Wyoming’ really got me going.”
Riding his 10-year-old horse, Cat, Peterson credits him for his strong performance. Cat is loyal, strong and smart, making Peterson’s job easier, according to the North Dakota native.
Cat is only two years removed from breaking a coffin bone in one of his back hooves. Peterson sent him home to recover for a year, so his family could nurture Cat back to health.
Peterson still has a chance to make it back to the short go in steer wrestling depending on how Friday's run goes. As far as the next chapter in Peterson’s life, he started his own business riding horses with Superior Performance Horses and plans to compete on the pro rodeo circuit this summer.
Panola College's Macon Murphy had a 9.7-second run that moved him to the top of the average leaderboard with a three-run time of 29.3 seconds. That gives Murphy a 3.3-second lead on Weber State's Ladd King.
“I knew I didn’t have the greatest calf; she wasn’t terrible, but she wasn’t outstanding,” Murphy said. “So, I just figured I go out there and do my job; make a safe start, get it around her neck tight, tie her down tight and make sure she stays tied. She dang sure tried. she wasn’t a lay up, that’s for sure.”
After achieving rookie of the year honors in tie-down roping at the 2019 college finals, Murphy was eager, but more prepared to succeed this year. The jitters were still there, but his approach this year was one round at a time.
“But man, it’s loud and intense,” Murphy said. “It’s like a mini (National Finals Rodeo). It’ll dang sure get you fired up. I let it get me fired up for sure, but I just take a couple deep breaths and try to go do my job.”
Still, he looks back to the final go-round in the 2019 college finals, where he busted out his then 8-year old horse, Julian who didn’t have much experience performing in rodeos. In that final round, Julian and Murphy got the fastest time of the week, a 7.7.
Now, Murphy and Julian are coming full circle heading into Saturday's short go-round.