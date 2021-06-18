UW's Seth Peterson ties for fastest time in 2021 CNFR tie-down roping

In a bittersweet ending, University of Wyoming senior Seth Peterson closed out his College National Finals Rodeo tie-down roping journey with a 7.7-second on Thursday night.

Peterson, along with Northeastern State University’s Zane Kilgus, not only tied for the fastest time in the third go-around at the Ford Wyoming Center, they also had the quickest time overall in the event at this year’s CNFR.

While Peterson failed to make it to the short go-round, he closed out his last appearance in impressive fashion, drawing loud cheers from the stands.

“I messed up (during the second go-round),” Peterson said. “But I just came out here; it’s my last college finals. I was trying to do my job and go out with a bang. Just hearing the crowd get pumped up when they said ‘University of Wyoming’ really got me going.”

Riding his 10-year-old horse, Cat, Peterson credits him for his strong performance. Cat is loyal, strong and smart, making Peterson’s job easier, according to the North Dakota native.

Cat is only two years removed from breaking a coffin bone in one of his back hooves. Peterson sent him home to recover for a year, so his family could nurture Cat back to health.