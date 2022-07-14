Veterans make their moves at the Central Wyoming Rodeo on Wednesday

On a night when some National Finals Rodeo veterans put themselves in position to make the short go-round at the Central Wyoming Rodeo, it was a youngster who made the biggest move.

Bull rider Dawson “Sticky” Gleaves scored 89.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Predator to jump to the top of the standings Wednesday. It was Gleaves’ first time on Predator, although he had seen Josh Frost score 92 on him to win the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver.

“All I knew is he was big, red and he bucked really hard,” the 20-year-old said. “My goal was to ride fundamentally sound and keep my hand shut.”

Gleaves followed his plan to put him in line for one of his biggest paychecks of the year on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. He entered the week at No. 49 in the world standings with a little more than $28,000 for the season, but nearly a third of that has come in the last month.

The Amarillo, Texas, cowboy finished second at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, Nebraska, in mid-June; was third at the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale, Arkansas, the following week; finished third at the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo in Oakley City, Utah, on the Fourth of July; and tied for second at the Laramie Jubilee Days last week.

“I’ve been pulling some checks and keeping some good income flowing,” he said. “If I can keep pulling check every weekend, it makes for a good year.”

Pulling checks also helps keep Gleaves on the road. He started the season traveling with fellow bull rider Chauk Dees, but Dees has been sidelined “for a month or two” with a knee injury. And rather than jumping in with someone else, Gleaves has been “lone-wolfin’ it.”

So far, Gleaves has made it work.

“As long as I don’t have to drive 10 hours in one day I’m all right,” Gleaves said. “Seven or eight hours by myself is manageable. … It’s not too terrible.”

After his ride Wednesday night, Gleaves left Casper to drive to Nephi, Utah, to compete in the Ute Stampede on Thursday and then head to Gunnison, Colorado, for the Cattlemen’s Days Inc. Rodeo on Friday. After that, it’s back to Casper for the short go on Saturday. That’s a little more than 1,300 miles in four days.

That’s a drop in the bucket for Gleaves, who earlier this summer drove nearly 1,700 miles from the Reno (Nevada) Rodeo to the Crystal Springs Rodeo Xtreme Bulls in Clear Lake, South Dakota.

“That one was a hike ... a little over 24 hours,” he admitted. “I ended up making it to Clear Lake about the time they started the bull riding. I ended up fourth in the long round and fifth in the average.”

Another youngster, 19-year-old Jace Trosclair from Chauvin, Louisiana, moved into second with an 87 on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Another Day. Trosclair is the first bull rider to cover Another Day in eight attempts this season.

***

While Gleaves and Trosclair dominated the bull riding, some sold-time cowboys showed they still had some fight left in them.

Bareback bronc rider Will Lowe, tie-down roper Hunter Herrin and steer wrestler Stockton Graves, who have a combined 34 trips to the National Finals Rodeo, put themselves in position to make it back to the short round with solid performances.

The 39-year-old Lowe got the party started with an 84.5-point ride on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Happy Hour to move into a tie for second in the first round behind Orin Larsen, who had an 85 on Tuesday.

Lowe is a three-time world champion (2003, 2005-06) and has qualified for the NFR 15 times (2002-15, 2018). He entered the night No. 50 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

“It’s still fun riding bucking horses,” Lowe said. “I’m enjoying myself, so I’ll keep going as long as I can.”

Lowe knows his chances of making another run at the NFR is a long shot this year, but he’s not counting himself out yet.

“It’s going to take some big rodeos,” he admitted. “I’ve got a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old so I can’t hit the trail like I used to … some things take precedence over rodeo. I can’t stay on the road like I used to, but hopefully I can crack ‘em at the right rodeos and just keep going.”

Herrin, 37, took the lead in tie-down with an 8.9-second run. The Apache, Oklahoma, cowboy is an 11-time NFR qualifier (2006-09, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2020-21) and is currently within striking distance of the top 15 at No. 24.

“If I can get some calves that don’t kick I might make a run,” he said. “My calf tonight wasn’t supposed to kick and it did so instead of being eight-flat I was 8.9. With a big slack on Friday it’s going to be hard, but maybe I can come back on Saturday.

“You just can’t get to pressing because you’re going to get to run some good ones and when you get a good one, you need to capitalize and win something,” Herrin added. “If you don’t run no good ones you’re not going to win anyway. Hopefully in the next two weeks I can close a little ground.”

Graves, 43, had a 4.1-second run to move into a tie for seventh in the first round. New Novich of Twin Bridges, Montana, is atop the leader board after his 3.5-second run in Thursday’s slack.

Graves is No. 23 in the world standings and ended a 10-year drought when he qualified for the NFR last year. Prior to that the Alva, Oklahoma, bulldogger had qualified from 2004-09 and in 2011.

“Last year meant a lot to me,” Graves said. “I always knew I could do it, it was just a matter of wanting to. I just had to make that decision to go ahead and do it, and we did it. This year I’ve got some catching up to do, but I always seem to be in that position where I have to come from behind.

“Bulldoggin’ is bulldoggin’ and you’ve got to want to do it,” he added. “I enjoy it and I have fun out here. It’s kind of fun slapping hands and high-fiving and telling everybody, ‘Good run!’”

Also, 34-year-old saddle bronc rider Dean Wadsworth had an 84 on Power Supply to move into a tie for second behind Isaac Diaz, 35, who had an 85 on Tuesday.

In team roping, Jeff Flenniken and Jake Minor and Nick Sartain and Billie Jack Saebens are tied for the lead after their 4.9-second runs.

And in barrel racing, Summer Kosel took the lead after her time of 17.03 seconds. Two-time world champ Hailey Kinsel is second with a 17.09.

The Central Wyoming Rodeo runs through Saturday.