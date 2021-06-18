Western Texas College's Jacob Lees takes the lead in tight bareback average

Even as he took the lead in the average early during the fourth night of performance at the College National Finals Rodeo, Cole Franks figured he wouldn’t be the bareback rider everyone would be chasing heading into Saturday’s short go.
Not with Jacob Lees still waiting to take his turn in the third go-round.
“I knew he was probably going to win it. Win the round anyway,” the Clarendon College sophomore said. “I knew it going in.”
Franks’ intuition proved to be right.
Lees on Friday surpassed Franks and every other rider in the average with yet another score in the 80s. Franks preceded Lees’ ride with a 79.5 on Vold Rodeo Company’s Wrangler Valley to give him 245.5 points on three head. It was his first time earning fewer than 80 points in any round this week.
It left an opening for Lees, who’d gone 83 and 82 in the first two gos at the Ford Wyoming Center. This time, the sophomore from Western Texas College won the round with a score of 82.5 to move two points ahead of Franks in the average heading into the championship go.
“I actually kind of like not being in the lead, I guess,” Franks said. “Coming in second (before the short round), it just gives you a little more fire.”
Lees did it despite a last-second change in horses. He was supposed to ride another Vold bronc, Stupid Cupid, but Lees said he was given another horse after it became crippled.
“So I had no idea what this horse was going to be like, so I kind of went into it blind a little bit,” Lees said. “But it’s not always bad to do that. You just ride off of muscle memory rather than trying to react because your muscle memory reacts 10 times faster than you’re thinking you can react.”
The switch didn’t affect Lees’ ride in the least.
“As soon as (my new horse) left (the chute), she hit first,” Lees said. “I had a really strong mark-out, and I just knew I had it. She would’ve had to throw something pretty dirty at me to get me off right then.”
It has Lees in position for his first national title in his third CNFR appearance.
“It just makes it a little bit more real every time,” he said. “I could see it in my head, me winning it, but getting one step closer every time really makes it become more real.”
Franks won’t be the only competition Lees has to worry about come Saturday. Panola College’s Kolt Dement, who won the third round with an 83, is just nine points out of first place while Missouri Valley College’s Nick Pelke and Lees’ teammate, freshman Dean Thompson, round out the top 5 in the event heading into the short round.
University of Wyoming sophomore Donny Proffit will also get a crack at the short go after turning in his third qualifying ride of the week. His score of 67.5 was just enough to tie him for 12th nationally with Tennessee-Martin’s Stetson Bierman at 216 total points.
“Everybody in the top 5, top 4 rides really good,” Franks said. “It’s going to be a fight right to the end of it.”
Bull riding
Stefan Tonita was admittedly down on himself after failing to cover on his first two bull rides of the week. With the home crowd behind him, though, Friday’s ride lifted his spirits.
Tonita, a freshman from Laramie County Community College, picked a good time for his first qualifying ride of the event, winning the third go with an 81 that advanced him to the short round. The score moved the Cheyenne native into fifth in the average on three head.
“Lately I’ve been feeling like I couldn’t ride a stick horse around the arena,” Tonita said. “But sometimes it’s just stuff like (Friday's ride) that will make you fall in love with the sport again. That’s why I love bull riding. You always have moments that just pull you back in. That’s one of them for sure.”
Around 6 seconds into his ride on the Vold Rodeo Company’s bull, Short Bus, Tonita said he heard the roar of the crowd cheering him on. That’s all he needed to finish the performance rounds on a high note.
“That just got me all jacked up,” he said.
Tonita was one of two riders to cover his bull Friday. The other, Utah State Eastern’s Austin Allred, jumped to second in the average with a 72.5. Sul Ross State’s Tristen Hutchings -- one of only three competitors with multiple qualifying rides this week -- still leads the average with 151.5 total points.
Saddle bronc riding
Clarendon College’s Cash Wilson had his third qualifying ride in saddle bronc to go into the short round with the lead in the average. So did the University of Wyoming’s Garrett Uptain, who moved to fourth overall to clinch his spot in the championship go.
After scoring 79.5 and 71.5 in the first two go-rounds, Uptain turned in a 70 during Friday’s performance to cruise into the short go of his final appearance in the college finals. The senior sits just half a point out of the top 3 and 12 points behind Wilson.
Wilson, fresh off a winning score of 81 in the second round, needed 69.5 points on his third ride to surpass Western Texas College’s Dylan Schofield (225.5 points), who led the average after his third go Thursday night. Wilson notched the third-highest score of the third round with a 75.