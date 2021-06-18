Western Texas College's Jacob Lees takes the lead in tight bareback average

Lees did it despite a last-second change in horses. He was supposed to ride another Vold bronc, Stupid Cupid, but Lees said he was given another horse after it became crippled.

“So I had no idea what this horse was going to be like, so I kind of went into it blind a little bit,” Lees said. “But it’s not always bad to do that. You just ride off of muscle memory rather than trying to react because your muscle memory reacts 10 times faster than you’re thinking you can react.”

The switch didn’t affect Lees’ ride in the least.

“As soon as (my new horse) left (the chute), she hit first,” Lees said. “I had a really strong mark-out, and I just knew I had it. She would’ve had to throw something pretty dirty at me to get me off right then.”

It has Lees in position for his first national title in his third CNFR appearance.

“It just makes it a little bit more real every time,” he said. “I could see it in my head, me winning it, but getting one step closer every time really makes it become more real.”