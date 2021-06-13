Winter Williams makes the most of her 1st trip to CNFR in the breakaway

Statistically, Winter Williams had a better year in the rodeo arena last year. The Southwestern Oklahoma State cowgirl won the breakaway roping in the Southwest Region and was set for her first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, Williams finished third in the region in the breakaway, which was still good enough to earn her a trip to Casper for the college finals. The senior also qualified in barrel racing.
Finally given a chance to compete on college rodeo’s biggest stage, Williams made the most of her opportunity. She won the first go-round of the 2021 CNFR with a 1.9-second run in breakaway.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be,” Williams said. “I think it was more excitement than nerves, although I did get a little nervous when I backed into the box.”
Williams had no reason to worry. The calf left the chute and Williams and her horse, Jimmy, soon followed. Unlike every other breakaway roper who clocked a sub-2-second run Sunday, Williams and Jimmy didn’t break the barrier. She believes all the time off she had to work with Jimmy last year paid off.
“I rode him quite a bit last year because I didn’t have many rodeos to go to,” she said. “We went to a few, but mainly I just practiced and was able to do a lot of pen-roping. I think that helped keep the pressure off me.”
Williams won’t have long to celebrate her win as she will be the sixth barrel racer to run in Monday morning’s slack, which starts at 7 a.m. Jimmy will get to relax, though. Williams will ride her sister’s barrel horse, Jax, this week.
“She’s not using him this week, so I get to,” Williams said.
Lassen College’s Grace Felton and Idaho State’s Zoie Bedke tied for second in the go-round with 2.1-second runs, followed by Southern Arkansas’ Harley Lynn with a 2.2. New Mexico State’s Abbie Shofner rounded out the top five with a 2.3.
“I’ve only had my horse one year and this is really the first big event that we’ve competed in,” Lynn said of her horse, Easy. “It was really exciting.”
While this might be Lynn’s first time competing in the CNFR, she’s no stranger to the week-long rodeo. Three years ago she served as a media intern.
“I think that helped me a lot in not being nervous,” she said with a smile. “Because I know where everything is and I kind of know everything that we’re supposed to be doing.”
Central Rocky Mountain Region Faith Hoffman from the University of Wyoming finished 12th with a 3.1 while UW freshman Hailey Hardeman from Wilson tied for 16th with a 3.5. Walla Walla Community College’s Annie Minor, who entered the week as the No. 1 breakaway roper in the country, finished 22nd with a 4.3-second run.
