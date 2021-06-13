Winter Williams makes the most of her 1st trip to CNFR in the breakaway

Statistically, Winter Williams had a better year in the rodeo arena last year. The Southwestern Oklahoma State cowgirl won the breakaway roping in the Southwest Region and was set for her first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Williams finished third in the region in the breakaway, which was still good enough to earn her a trip to Casper for the college finals. The senior also qualified in barrel racing.

Finally given a chance to compete on college rodeo’s biggest stage, Williams made the most of her opportunity. She won the first go-round of the 2021 CNFR with a 1.9-second run in breakaway.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be,” Williams said. “I think it was more excitement than nerves, although I did get a little nervous when I backed into the box.”

Williams had no reason to worry. The calf left the chute and Williams and her horse, Jimmy, soon followed. Unlike every other breakaway roper who clocked a sub-2-second run Sunday, Williams and Jimmy didn’t break the barrier. She believes all the time off she had to work with Jimmy last year paid off.