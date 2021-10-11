Wyoming Cowboys complete fall sweep of Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeos

The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team completed an impressive fall campaign by winning the Lamar Community College Rodeo over the weekend in Lamar, Colorado.

The Cowboys scored 885 points to make it five-for-five in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this fall. Casper College finished second with a season-best 810 points and Laramie County Community College was a distant third with 280.

Brice Patterson won the bareback bronc riding and Garrett Uptain the bull riding to lead the Cowboys, who scored more than 800 team points in all five regional rodeos this fall. Uptain also placed second in saddle bronc, with Chadron Coffield (steer wrestling, tie-down roping), and Donny Proffit and Colton Farrow (bareback) also finishing in the top five at Lamar.

For Casper College, another strong showing in team roping and Quinten Taylor’s saddle bronc win were instrumental in the Thunderbirds’ second-place finish. Nevada Berquist and Cody Lansing won the team roping, with brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson placing third.

Other event winners at Lamar were Gillette College’s Clay Reiner (steer wrestling) and LCCC’s Chance Derner (tie-down roping).