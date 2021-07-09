Wyoming cowboys, cowgirls get ready for a busy month of pro rodeo

Cowboy Christmas might be over, but there’s still plenty of money to be won on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit this month. Three of those stops will be, appropriately enough, in the Cowboy State.

The Laramie Jubilee Days got things started Thursday at the Albany County Fairgrounds and finishes up Saturday night. Action really heats up next week when both the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo in Casper and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo kick off.

The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs Tuesday through Saturday with a projected payout of more than $134,000. Sheridan starts Wednesday and goes through Saturday with cowboys and cowgirls competing for more than $100,000 in prize money.

In addition to pocketing some money, a number of contestants are trying to secure a spot in the top 15 of their respective event in order to qualify for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas. This year’s NFR returns to Vegas after taking place last year in Arlington, Texas, because of the pandemic.