Wyoming Cowboys, Cowgirls win Chadron State Rodeo team titles

One week after setting a team record with 945 points at the season-opening Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo, the University of Wyoming men’s team set a new standard. The Cowboys finished with 965 points to easily win the team title at the Chadron State College Rodeo over the weekend.

UW’s Garrett Uptain won saddle bronc for the second week in a row and also won bull riding as he was the only Cowboy to score in both the long go-round and the short go. Uptain was the only Cowboy to win an individual title, but Wyoming had a number of top-five finishes.

In bareback, Brice Patterson, Donny Proffit and Colton Farrow were second, third and fifth, respectively. Jaxson Mirabal was the runner-up in saddle bronc, Austin Hurlburt and Patterson were second and fourth in steer wrestling, and Cameron Jensen was third in tie-down roping and teamed with Chadron State’s to finish fourth in team roping.

Laramie County Community College finished second with 405 point, followed by Casper College with 370 and Gillette College with 340.

For Casper College, Myles Carlson won bareback, Trae Smith was runner-up in tie-down and Kolby Bradley paired with Gillette College’s Coy Johnson to win team roping.