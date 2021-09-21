Wyoming Cowboys, Cowgirls win Chadron State Rodeo team titles

One week after setting a team record with 945 points at the season-opening Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo, the University of Wyoming men’s team set a new standard. The Cowboys finished with 965 points to easily win the team title at the Chadron State College Rodeo over the weekend.
UW’s Garrett Uptain won saddle bronc for the second week in a row and also won bull riding as he was the only Cowboy to score in both the long go-round and the short go. Uptain was the only Cowboy to win an individual title, but Wyoming had a number of top-five finishes.
In bareback, Brice Patterson, Donny Proffit and Colton Farrow were second, third and fifth, respectively. Jaxson Mirabal was the runner-up in saddle bronc, Austin Hurlburt and Patterson were second and fourth in steer wrestling, and Cameron Jensen was third in tie-down roping and teamed with Chadron State’s to finish fourth in team roping.
Laramie County Community College finished second with 405 point, followed by Casper College with 370 and Gillette College with 340.
For Casper College, Myles Carlson won bareback, Trae Smith was runner-up in tie-down and Kolby Bradley paired with Gillette College’s Coy Johnson to win team roping.
LCCC’s Rhet Witth won tie-down and Chadron State’s Parker Johnston won steer wrestling.
On the women’s side, defending regional champ Wyoming had eight different Cowgirls finish in the top five on their way to the team title with 460 points.
Goat tyer Riata Day was the only individual champ, but UW claimed the top three spots in goat tying, had two of the top-five barrel racers and three of the top-five breakaway ropers.
Casper College’s Brylee Smith won barrel racing to help lead the T-Birds to a second-place finish. Peyton Feyder from LCCC was the breakaway champ.
The CRMR season continues this weekend at the Sheridan College Rodeo.
Chadron State Rodeo results
Friday-Sunday
Men
Team: University of Wyoming 965, Laramie County Community College 405, Casper College 370, Gillette College 340, Chadron State College 230, Central Wyoming College 120, Lamar Community College 100, Otero Junior College 70, Sheridan College 40, Eastern Wyoming College 40.
Bareback Bronc Riding: Myles Carlson, CC, 150 points Brice Patterson, UW, 143 Donny Proffit, UW, 140 Creede Guardamondo, OJC, 72 Colton Farrow, UW, 66.
Saddle Bronc Riding: Garrett Uptain, UW, 154 points Jaxson Mirabal, UW, 140 Garrett Long, LCCC, 136 Sage Miller, LCCC, 135 Kain Stroh, SC, 59.
Bull Riding: Garrett Uptain, UW, 149 points Stefan Tonita, LCCC, 70 Emmit Ross, UW, 60.
Steer Wrestling: Parker Johnston, CSC, 10.3 seconds Austin Hurlburt, UW, 10.5 Dustin Thompson, CWC, 12.1 Brice Patterson, UW, 12.9 Tegun Spring, EWC, 16.2.
Tie-Down Roping: Rhet Witt, LCCC, 16.6 seconds Trae Smith, CC, 16.8 Cameron Jensen, UW, 19.3 Myles Kenzy, GC, 20.6 Brayden Price, GC, 21.2.
Team Roping: Kolby Bradley, CC/Coy Johnson, GC, 14.3 seconds Kayce Edwards/Kade Goemmer, LCC, 23.4 (on one) Grant Turek/Myles Kenzy, GC, 6.9 Cameron Jensen, UW/Tanner Whetham, CSC, 7.4 Hayse Wetzel/Braden Brost, CC, 17.4.
Women
Team: University of Wyoming 460, Casper College 355, Eastern Wyoming College 180, Lamar Community College 100, Gillette College 95, Northeastern Junior College 60, Chadron State College 30, Central Wyoming College 25.
Barrel Racing: Brylee Smith, CC, 32.48 seconds Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 32.69 Karson Bradley, UW, 32.72 Kady Locke, CC, 32.72 Makenna Balkenbush, UW 32.82.
Breakaway Roping: Peyton Feyder, LCCC, 5.1 seconds Hailey Hardeman, UW, 5.4 Tatum Runner, UW, 5.5 Brylee Smith, CC, 5.5 Kelsey Lensegrav, UW, 5.6.
Goat Tying: Riata Day, UW, 15.0 seconds Faith Hoffman, UW, 15.2 Taylour Latham, UW, 15.5 Emily Knust, GC, 15.6 Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 15.7.