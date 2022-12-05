 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Wyoming cowboys have tough night in 5th round of National Finals Rodeo

The fifth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo wasn't a productive one for cowboys with Wyoming ties Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

One night after Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, former Sheridan College saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston and former Casper College team roper Trey Yates (with partner Tyler Wade) all earned Round 4 wins, no cowboys with Wyoming ties finished in the top six in Round 5.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress came the closest, finishing in a tie for seventh with an 87.0-point ride in a packed field. Logan Hay won the round with an 89.0, followed by Lefty Holman (88.5), Layton Green and Ryder Wright (88.0) and Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay (87.5).

Thurston was ninth with an 86.5 but maintained his lead in the average with 435.0 points on five head.

Daniel's Tanner Butner was 11th in the round with an 84.5.

Reiner had an 84.0 but still placed 11th in the round, which was one spot above former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer, who had an 80.5. R.C. Landingham won the round with a 90.5 and Jess Pope, who leads the world standings, was second with an 88.0.

Pope's finish allowed him to increase his lead in the world standings over No. 2 Reiner to almost $55,000.

Yates and Ward had a no-time -- their second of the NFR -- in an event in which the teams of Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin and Clay Tryan and Jade Corkill tied for the top spot with 3.8-second runs.

There was also a tie for the top spot in barrel racing, with Lisa Lockhart and Hailey Kinsel both recording times of 13.52 seconds.

Tristen Hutchings won the bull riding with a 90.5, Kincade Henry and Marty Yates split the win in tie-down roping with 7.3-second runs and Ty Erickson won the steer wrestling with a time of 3.9 seconds.

Zeke Thurston 2021 headshot

Thurston

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the fifth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

MONDAY: 12th with an 80.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $1,555

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 411.0 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 15th with $115,749 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $146,314.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

MONDAY: 11th with an 84.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $19,742

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 6th with 411.5 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $133,481 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $174,868.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

MONDAY: Tied for 7th with an 87.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $6,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 401.0 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $109,642.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

MONDAY: 11th with an 84.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $36,376

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 423.0 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 2nd with $207,346 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $54,717.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

MONDAY: 9th with an 86.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $68,709

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 435.0 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $222,547 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $85,802.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

MONDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade had a no-time.

NFR EARNINGS: $28,914

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 8th with 14.3 seconds on three runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 9th with $135,924 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $140,562.

