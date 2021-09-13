Wyoming Cowboys set school record in winning season-opening regional rodeo

The University of Wyoming Cowboys began the 2021-22 rodeo season the same way it finished last season: at the top of the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The Cowboys set a school record with 945 points to win the season-opening Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo over the weekend at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

UW’s Donny Proffit (bareback) and Garrett Uptain (saddle bronc) both won individual titles, and the Cowboys scored points in every event but team roping to break the 900-point mark for the first time. They also got second-place finishes from Brice Patterson (bareback and steer wrestling); Dylan Grant (bull riding); and top-five finishes from Uptain (bull riding), Austin Hurlburt (steer wrestling and tie-down roping) and Chadron Coffield (steer wrestling).

Host LCCC was second with an impressive 725 points, with Bernard Girard winning the steer wrestling and Chasyn Ystaas and Chance Derner taking the team roping title.

Casper College was third with 465 points. Linkyn Petersek won the tie-down, but wasn’t on the point-scoring team. Sheridan College’s Wyatt Phelps won the bull riding.

On the women’s side, Gillette College’s Ellie Bard won both the barrel racing and the breakaway roping to lead the Pronghorns to the team title ahead of Eastern Wyoming College and Casper College.