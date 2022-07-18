Wyoming cowgirls start strong at National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette

The Wyoming girls' team is off to a solid start after the first two performances of the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.

Rozet's Ashlyn Goven, who finished second in the all-around last year, is third in barrel racing after her 17.437-second run Monday morning at the Cam-Plex. Wheatland's Rayne Grant is third in pole bending with a time of 20.178 seconds and eighth in goat tying with an 8.12-second run and Gillette's Adeline Norstegaard is tied for third in girls cutting with 143 points.

In addition, Gillette's TeAnna Jolovich is tied for eighth in girls cutting with a 142, Gillette's Jordan Morman is 13th in barrel racing with a 17.779 and Yoder's Haiden Thompson is 13th in breakaway roping with a 3.34. Rozet's Talli Engel has a 20.978-second run in pole bending.

For the Wyoming boys' contingent, Weston's Cody Boller is seventh in boys cutting with 141 points and Douglas' Broc Schwartzkopf is tied for eighth in the reined cow horse competition with 288 points. Gillette's Keyton Hayden had a 139 in cutting, Worland's Sydnee Roady had a 276.5 in reined cow horse and Midwest's Jace Mayfield had a time of 14.15 seconds in steer wrestling.

The NHSFR runs through Saturday.