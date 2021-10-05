Wyoming men, Gillette College women win team titles at Rustler Roundup rodeo

The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team made it four in a row this past weekend at the Rustler Roundup at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The Cowboys finished with 815 points to easily win the team title at the Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo.
Kemmerer native Donny Proffit posted his third win of the season in bareback bronc riding and Garrett Uptain took top honors in saddle bronc riding to lead the Cowboys’ charge. Jaxson Mirabal (steer wrestling, tie-down roping), Brice Patterson (bareback), Austin Hurlburt (steer wrestling), Cameron Jensen (steer wrestling), Chadron Coffield (tie-down) and Rio Nutter (team roping) also had top-five finishes for UW.
Casper College was second with 650 points behind another strong performance in team roping. Last year’s College National Finals Rodeo champs, brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, took first in the event. The Casper natives, who were competing in their first college rodeo of the season, finished 22nd (Kellan, heading) and 20th (Carson, heeling), respectively, in the recently completed Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association regular season world standings.
Casper College teammates Nevada Berquist and Cody Lansing were second in the event and Bodie Herring (Yoder) teamed with Eastern Wyoming College’s Cort McBride to finish fourth. The T-Birds also got top-five finishes from Carter Sandberg and Quinten Taylor in saddle bronc, Myles Carlson in bareback and Brodie Bates in bull riding.
Other event winners for the weekend were Gillette College’s William Henry in bull riding and Myles Kenzy in tie-down and Laramie County Community College’s Riley Reiss in steer wrestling.
The Gillette College women got first-place finishes from Ellie Bard in barrel racing and Talli Pokorny in breakaway roping to win the team title with 500 points. Northeastern Junior College was second with 255 and Casper College third with 180. NJC’s Wacey Day won the goat tying.
The CRMR fall season concludes this weekend in Colorado at the Lamar Community College Rodeo.