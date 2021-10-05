Wyoming men, Gillette College women win team titles at Rustler Roundup rodeo

The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team made it four in a row this past weekend at the Rustler Roundup at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The Cowboys finished with 815 points to easily win the team title at the Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo.

Kemmerer native Donny Proffit posted his third win of the season in bareback bronc riding and Garrett Uptain took top honors in saddle bronc riding to lead the Cowboys’ charge. Jaxson Mirabal (steer wrestling, tie-down roping), Brice Patterson (bareback), Austin Hurlburt (steer wrestling), Cameron Jensen (steer wrestling), Chadron Coffield (tie-down) and Rio Nutter (team roping) also had top-five finishes for UW.

Casper College was second with 650 points behind another strong performance in team roping. Last year’s College National Finals Rodeo champs, brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, took first in the event. The Casper natives, who were competing in their first college rodeo of the season, finished 22nd (Kellan, heading) and 20th (Carson, heeling), respectively, in the recently completed Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association regular season world standings.