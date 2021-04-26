 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming men's and women's rodeo teams take Laramie River Rendezvous titles
0 comments
COLLEGE RODEO

Wyoming men's and women's rodeo teams take Laramie River Rendezvous titles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ropin' and Riggin' Days

Casper College's Quinten Taylor competes in bull riding at the Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo last week at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. Taylor won the event for the second consecutive week at the Laramie River Rendezvous on Sunday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming rodeo teams continued their season-long dominance of the Central Rocky Mountain Region over the weekend, winning the team titles at their own Laramie River Rendezvous. Heading into the final rodeo of the regular season at Colorado State University beginning Friday, the Cowboys and Cowgirls have already clinched regional team titles and secured a spot in June’s College National Finals Rodeo.

At the Laramie River Rendezvous, the men’s team got first-place finishes from Donny Proffit in bareback bronc riding and Seth Peterson in tie-down roping. Once again, though, it was the Cowboys’ depth that carried them to the top of the standings as they finished with 870 points to easily outdistance Chadron State College (530) and Casper College (520).

UW had four of the top six placers in steer wrestling, finished first and second in tie-down, first and third in bareback and second and third in bull riding.

Chadron State’s Colten Storer and Tanner Whetham won the team roping while Casper College’s Quinten Taylor captured the bull riding for the second week in a row. Other event winners were: Colorado State’s Kolt Ferguson (saddle bronc) and Laramie County Community College’s Cauy Pokorny (steer wrestling).

For the Cowgirls, Brandy Schaack won the breakaway roping and Faith Hoffman the goat tying. UW finished with 290 team points, with Gillette College taking second with 240 points and Casper College third with 230.

In addition to the wins for Schaack and Hoffman, the Cowgirls also had a fifth-place finish in barrel racing, four of the top six in breakaway and four of the top five in goat tying.

Colorado State's Lake Mehalic won the barrel racing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News