Wyoming men's and women's rodeo teams take Laramie River Rendezvous titles

The University of Wyoming rodeo teams continued their season-long dominance of the Central Rocky Mountain Region over the weekend, winning the team titles at their own Laramie River Rendezvous. Heading into the final rodeo of the regular season at Colorado State University beginning Friday, the Cowboys and Cowgirls have already clinched regional team titles and secured a spot in June’s College National Finals Rodeo.

At the Laramie River Rendezvous, the men’s team got first-place finishes from Donny Proffit in bareback bronc riding and Seth Peterson in tie-down roping. Once again, though, it was the Cowboys’ depth that carried them to the top of the standings as they finished with 870 points to easily outdistance Chadron State College (530) and Casper College (520).

UW had four of the top six placers in steer wrestling, finished first and second in tie-down, first and third in bareback and second and third in bull riding.

Chadron State’s Colten Storer and Tanner Whetham won the team roping while Casper College’s Quinten Taylor captured the bull riding for the second week in a row. Other event winners were: Colorado State’s Kolt Ferguson (saddle bronc) and Laramie County Community College’s Cauy Pokorny (steer wrestling).