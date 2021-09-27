Wyoming men's rodeo team keeps rolling with convincing win at Sheridan College

The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team continued its impressive season this past weekend at Sheridan College. The Cowboys finished with 880 points to win the team title at the Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo behind first-place performances by bareback bronc rider Donny Proffit and steer wrestler Cameron Jensen and a number of top-five finishes.

The Cowboys got second-place finishes from Brice Patterson (bareback and steer wrestling), Dylan Grant (bull riding) and Chadron Coffield (tie-down roping), with Garrett Uptain (bull riding) and Colton Farrow (bareback) also finishing in the top five.

Kain Stroh won saddle bronc to help host Sheridan College finish second with 475 points. Casper College was third with 325 points as Quinten Taylor was second in saddle bronc and fourth in tie-down.

Casper College also got championships from bull rider Brodie Bates and the team roping tandem of Lan Fuhrer and Tracer Olson, but none of them were on the T-Birds’ point-scoring team.

The T-Birds also finished second (Hayse Wetzel/Braden Brost), third (Beau Rees/Ty Christensen) and fifth (Jhett Alapai/Olivia Lay) in team roping, but Lay was the only competitor whose points counted toward the team total. Overall, the Casper College men’s team scored 660 points that didn’t count toward the team total.