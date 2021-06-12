Wyoming natives competing at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo

• Blake Afdahl, Mesalands CC: team roper from Torrington
• Karson Bradley, Wyoming: barrel racer from Big Piney
• Hailey Hardeman, Wyoming: breakaway roper from Wilson
• Emmy Ilgen, Montana Western: goat tyer from Sheridan
• Carson Johnson, Casper College: team roper from Casper
• Kellan Johnson, Casper College: team roper from Casper
• Taylour Latham, Wyoming: goat tyer from Gillette
• Teegan Leno, Montana State: team roper from Sheridan
• Donny Proffit, Wyoming: bareback bronc rider from Kemmerer
• Colt Ramsey, College of Southern Idaho: tie-down roper from Pinedale
• Brody Wells, Clarendon College: saddle bronc rider from Powell
• Wheaton Williams, Casper College: team roper from Sheridan