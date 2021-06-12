 Skip to main content
Wyoming natives competing at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo
agate

Wyoming natives competing at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo

  • Updated
Blake Afdahl, Mesalands CC: team roper from Torrington

Karson Bradley, Wyoming: barrel racer from Big Piney

Hailey Hardeman, Wyoming: breakaway roper from Wilson

Emmy Ilgen, Montana Western: goat tyer from Sheridan

Carson Johnson, Casper College: team roper from Casper

Kellan Johnson, Casper College: team roper from Casper

Taylour Latham, Wyoming: goat tyer from Gillette

Teegan Leno, Montana State: team roper from Sheridan

Donny Proffit, Wyoming: bareback bronc rider from Kemmerer

Colt Ramsey, College of Southern Idaho: tie-down roper from Pinedale

Brody Wells, Clarendon College: saddle bronc rider from Powell

Wheaton Williams, Casper College: team roper from Sheridan

