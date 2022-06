Wyoming natives Reiner, Cress are in top three of PRCA world standings

Two Wyoming natives enter the weekend sitting third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in their respective events. Kaycee's Cole Reiner is No. 3 in bareback bronc riding while Hillsdale's Brody Cress is No. 3 in saddle bronc riding.

Reiner, who rodeoed at both Sheridan College and Casper College, has won more than $68,000 for the year. He got his 2022 season started back in December when he won the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Montana, to pocket more than $8,500. His winning ways continued at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo when he earned more than $9,200 during the two-week rodeo. At RODEO HOUSTON in early March, Reiner won more than $10,000.

Reiner finished seventh in the world standings last year with more than $190,000, capped by placing ninth in the average at the National Finals Rodeo.

Cress, a three-time NFR average champ (2017, '19, '21), has won nearly $110,000 on the season.

He began his 2022 season by winning $6,300 at the Texas Circuit Finals, along with $9,500 at San Antonio and $6,000 at RODEO HOUSTON. This spring, Cress won the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out to pocket more than $7,500 and the Battle of the Best in Coarsegold, California, to earn more than $16,000.

Douglas steer wrestler Payden McIntyre is seventh in the world standings with nearly $38,00 and bull rider Clayton Savage, a native of Banner, is 15th with nearly $46,000.

A handful of other cowboys, and one cowgirl, with Wyoming ties are also making a push for the NFR, which is Dec. 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Former Gillette College cowgirl Taylor Engesser is 10th in the breakaway standings as she looks to make her first appearance in the finals. And former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston, a two-time world saddle bronc champ, is No. 15.

Sitting outside the top 15 are: Riley Pruitt, who attended Eastern Wyoming College, is 16th in tie-down roping; Ty Breuer (Central Wyoming College) is 17th in bareback; Ranchester's Seth Hardwick is 22nd in bareback and former Gillette College cowboy Cole Elshere is 30th in saddle bronc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0