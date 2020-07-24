Yoder's Kadra Clark is state's top finisher at National High School Finals Rodeo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yoder's Kadra Clark was Wyoming's top individual finisher Thursday night at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Clark had a 7.98-secomnd run in the goat tying championship go-round to finish fourth in the average with a three-run time 23.55 seconds. Clark was on of 10 competitors from Wyoming who qualified for Thursday's championship shot go.

Haiden Thompson, last year's rookie cowgirls of the year, entered the night third in goat tying and 12th in breakaway roping, but she had a not-time in goat tying to fall out of all-around consideration. Thompson did come back with a time of 4.44 seconds in breakaway to improve to 11th in the final standings.

Barrel racer Maddie Fantaskey from Worland placed 11th in the average, followed by Ashlyn Goven from Rozet in 13th and Wheatland's Rayne Grant in 20th.

In girls cutting, Kate Budge from Kelly finished 14th.

For the boys, Gillette saddle bronc rider Parker Manor had a 64.5-point ride to move from 20th to 11 in the final standings. Big Piney team ropers Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenscheid recorded a no-time and finished 20th.

Wyoming finished 12th in the final team standings, with the Wyoming girls placing sixth and the Wyoming boys 21st. Texas won all three team competitions.

