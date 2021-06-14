Youngsters more than holding their own in bareback riding at college finals

In his first-ever appearance at the College National Finals Rodeo, Dean Thompson is leading the pack in bareback riding.
More experienced riders are still in contention, too. But if the Western Texas State College product hopes to end the week on top, he may have to fend off plenty of his fellow freshman competitors as well.
With approximately half of the bareback riders having completed their first two go-rounds at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, the event features plenty of youth near the top of the average. Rounding out the top 3 spots heading into Tuesday’s slack are two more freshmen, Panola College teammates Kolt Dement and Gauge McBride.
Of the top 5 riders in the average at this point, only one — Tennessee-Martin junior Stetson Bierman — isn’t in his first year of college.
“I think it’s just great coaching. And us young guys coming up, we just want it real bad,” Dement said. “Pretty much just freaking fighting and gritting our teeth on some pretty bucking horses around here.”
Thompson on Monday surpassed his first go-round score of 79.5, riding Frontier Rodeo’s Gypsy Time to a score of 80.5 to take the lead in the average (160.0). It was the highest score among Monday’s two bareback sections.
“I think I missed one little spur stroke in there where I hit not where I wanted to, and that might’ve been a point deduction,” Thompson said. “But afterward that horse was really nice toward the 6-, 7-, 8-second mark. And I knew that I really showed off during those last few seconds, so I was hoping I would be in the 80s. It just hit right where I was at.”
Dement scored a 77.5 a day after posting a 79 to move into second place while McBride’s average of 153.3 puts him in third place after he notched a 78 in his second go-round.
Bierman (145.0) finds himself in fourth place. Western Texas State College freshman Shawn Perkins moved into fifth place with a 68, improving his average to 143.0.
Eighteen riders still have to complete their second go-round Tuesday morning before the evening’s performance begins the third go-round, including Clarendon College’s Cole Franks, who recorded the first go-round’s top score (83.5). Missouri Valley College freshman Ty Pope, who had an 80 in his first-ever CNFR ride Sunday, was one of four riders to score at least an 80 in the first go-round.
Many riders had to shake off the mental image of the day’s biggest scare when Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Dylan Riggins required medical attention after his horse, Crazy Lady, ran into a wall and flipped on top of him early in his ride during the first section.
Riggins was taken off on a stretcher and transported to Wyoming Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that included a broken collarbone and ribs.
Thompson, the first rider to follow Riggins, said he did everything in his power to block out what he’d just seen before heading out of the chute inside an arena that had fallen eerily silent. Thompson was also riding a horse he never had before, but nothing stopped him from posting the best score of the day.
“(An accident) is never a good thing, but I kind of had to hit the reset on my brain,” Thompson said.
“You have to know when it’s go time. After that, I just went out there and did everything I can do for 8 seconds and made the best bareback ride I can make.
“I’m glad to be leading it now. And I’m glad to say I know there’s a lot of greater competition to keep pushing me. I’m just grateful to be here.”
That includes many other youngsters who’ve looked anything but overwhelmed with their first CNFR experience.
“When you’re out there, it’s not about age, grade or who’s from where. It’s just about who wants it more,” McBride said. “And there’s the draw factor. There’s a lot of good horses. Some people are going to draw worse than others, but I think it’s anybody’s race at this kind of show.”
