Youngsters more than holding their own in bareback riding at college finals

In his first-ever appearance at the College National Finals Rodeo, Dean Thompson is leading the pack in bareback riding.

More experienced riders are still in contention, too. But if the Western Texas State College product hopes to end the week on top, he may have to fend off plenty of his fellow freshman competitors as well.

With approximately half of the bareback riders having completed their first two go-rounds at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, the event features plenty of youth near the top of the average. Rounding out the top 3 spots heading into Tuesday’s slack are two more freshmen, Panola College teammates Kolt Dement and Gauge McBride.

Of the top 5 riders in the average at this point, only one — Tennessee-Martin junior Stetson Bierman — isn’t in his first year of college.

“I think it’s just great coaching. And us young guys coming up, we just want it real bad,” Dement said. “Pretty much just freaking fighting and gritting our teeth on some pretty bucking horses around here.”

Thompson on Monday surpassed his first go-round score of 79.5, riding Frontier Rodeo’s Gypsy Time to a score of 80.5 to take the lead in the average (160.0). It was the highest score among Monday’s two bareback sections.