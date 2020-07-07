Zeke Thurston vaults to No. 11 in PRCA saddle bronc world standings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fourth of July weekend was a profitable one for defending world champion saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston.

The former Sheridan College cowboy won two rodeos in North Dakota; finished second at the Cody Stampede; and placed fifth at the World's Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, to jump from No. 23 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings to No. 11. Thurston entered last week having won $15,000 for the season -- which is just getting back on track after nearly a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and nearly doubled his earnings in those four rodeos. He is now 11th in the world standings with nearly $30,000.

In North Dakota, Thurston won the Killdeer Mountain Roundup with an 88-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo's Stacked Deck and tied for the top spot at the Mandan Rodeo Days with an 87 on Dakota Rodeo's Richie High. He had an 89.5 at Cody to finish as runner up to Rusty Wright, who took top honors with a 91.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo Company's Medicine Woman.