This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – I had a chance to sit next to a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee on Friday night.

Tom Burman wasn’t having a good time.

The Wyoming athletics director watched the punch-less Pokes get knocked out early in a 30-0 loss at Fresno State to end the regular season.

Then Burman flew from Fresno, California, to Dallas to help put together the penultimate CFP rankings. He won’t have to leave the room because the Cowboys (7-5) will not be brought up.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Dawgs (12-0) smothered in-state rival Georgia Tech to finish the regular season as one of three unbeaten and prevent the Yellow Jackets (5-7) from getting to a bowl.

2. Michigan (3): Jim Harbaugh is one hell of a football coach and J.J. McCarthy joins him in Michigan lore as the Wolverines (12-0) beat Ohio State for the second consecutive season to advance to the Big Ten championship vs. Purdue.

3. TCU (4): After months of nail-biting finishes, the Horned Frogs (12-0) wrapped up the regular season with a comfortable win over Iowa State and will play Kansas State for the Big 12 championship.

4. USC (5): The Trojans (11-1) move past Ohio State into the projected CFP field by taking care of Notre Dame. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Caleb Williams and USC face Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.

5. Ohio State (2): The Buckeyes (11-1) will need No. 3 or No. 4 to stumble in order to sneak into the CFP and perhaps get a chance to redeem themselves against Michigan.

6. Alabama (10)

7. Tennessee (9)

8. Penn State (11)

9. Clemson (6)

10. Washington (12)

11. Oregon (7)

12. UCLA (13)

13. Utah (14)

14. LSU (8)

15. Tulane (17)

16. Kansas State (19)

17. Florida State (20)

18. Oregon State (23)

19. South Carolina (NR)

20. Notre Dame (15)

21. Cincinnati (16)

22. UTSA (22)

23. Boise State (24): The Broncos (9-3) finished 8-0 in Mountain West play with a win over Utah State and will host red-hot Fresno State for the conference title and a spot in the L.A. Bowl versus a good Pac-12 opponent.

24. UCF (NR)

25. Texas (NR)

Dropped out: 18. North Carolina, 21. Mississippi, 25. Coastal Carolina