This week’s Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – There will still be plenty of intriguing storylines in the Mountain West down the stretch.

At the top of the list around here:

Will Levi Williams be healthy enough to start for Utah State against Wyoming?

The former UW quarterback was in position to lead the Aggies to a win at Colorado State when his right ankle was rolled up on a 25-yard run.

Williams, who was thrust into the lineup when starter Cooper Legas suffered a concussion, limped to the locker room moments later and did not return.

True freshman Bishop Davenport came in and made enough plays to lead Utah State, which previously lost opening day starter Logan Bonner to a season-ending injury, to a 17-13 win in Fort Collins.

The reigning MW champion Aggies (3-4, 2-1) are still in the Mountain Division race entering this Saturday’s game against the Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1 or FS2).

The MW is not going to be sending its champion to a New Year’s Six Bowl and will have a hard time getting a team ranked the rest of the season.

The conference's best team entering the weekend, San Jose State, lost 17-10 at Fresno State. Boise State is the only team without a MW loss, but the Broncos were blown out at Oregon State and UTEP during non-conference play.

Air Force lost in Laramie and Logan. The Falcons also took the air out of UNLV’s balloon with a 42-7 win in Las Vegas.

The MW is out of the national spotlight but the parity means a list of teams, including the Pokes, have a chance to win the title.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Ohio State (1): While the Buckeyes (6-0) were resting during an open date four top-10 teams took losses.

2. Georgia (2): The Bulldogs (7-0) smothered Vanderbilt, 55-0, but it looks like Georgia has a serious challenger in the SEC’s East Division.

3. Tennessee (6): That would be the Volunteers (6-0), who defeated Alabama 52-49 in one of the most entertaining games I’ve ever watched. Hendon Hooker for Heisman has a nice ring to it.

4. Michigan (4): The Wolverines (7-0) mauled then-No. 10 Penn State in the Big House.

5. Clemson (5): The Tigers (7-0) notched another solid road win over Florida State.

6. Alabama (3): Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (6-1) can still win the SEC’s West Division and will almost certainly be in the College Football Playoff with a win over Georgia or Tennessee in the title game.

7. Mississippi (9): The Lane (Kiffin) train is 7-0 but a three-game gauntlet awaits with road games against LSU and Texas A&M before the Tide rolls into Oxford.

8. TCU (13): Maybe moving on from legendary coach Gary Patterson wasn’t as absurd as it seemed at the time. Sonny Dykes has the Horned Frogs (6-0) in control of the Big 12 after the thrilling win over Oklahoma State.

9. Oregon (10): The Ducks (5-1) host the program's former head coach, Chip Kelly, in a critical Pac-12 showdown this week at Autzen Stadium.

10. UCLA (12): Kelly’s Bruins (6-0) were also idle ahead of his return to Eugene.

11. USC (7)

12. Oklahoma State (8)

13. Kansas State (15)

14. Wake Forest (16)

15. Utah (18)

16. Penn State (11)

17. Illinois (24)

18. Cincinnati (21)

19. Syracuse (22)

20. Kentucky (NR)

21. Texas (NR)

22. North Carolina (NR)

23. Purdue (NR)

24. Tulane (NR)

25. Central Florida (NR)

Dropped out: No. 14. North Carolina State, No. 17. Mississippi State, No. 19. Kansas, No. 20 James Madison (20), No 23. Coastal Carolina (25), No. 25. San Jose State