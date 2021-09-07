This week's Star-Tribune AP poll vote

LARAMIE – Death, taxes and ‘Bama.
The rest of the country is dealing with SEC fatigue, but Alabama is the only choice that made sense at No. 1 on my first Associated Press ballot of the regular season after the Crimson Tide mauled Miami, 44-13, on a neutral field.
According to a statistic compiled by the Athletic, Nick Saban now has 30 career wins against AP top-25 teams by 20 or more points. That run of dominance ranks first all-time ahead of Nebraska’s Tom Osborne (26), Penn State’s Joe Paterno (24), Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (22), Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops (18) and fellow ‘Bama legend Bear Bryant (18).
Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:
1. Alabama (1-0): Saban, who is also the first coach to win 80 games in ranked matchups during the AP poll era (1936-present), has produced three young quarterbacks set to start for NFL teams in 2021 – Mac Jones (New England), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami). Bryce Young looks like he will join them soon after throwing for 344 yards and four touchdowns in his first game as the Crimson Tide starter.
2. Georgia (1-0): The Dawgs move up a spot in my preseason pecking order after smothering Clemson, 10-3, in a “Duke’s Mayo Classic” lacking any mustard on offense. Georgia’s defensive line is loaded with former five-star recruits who are on the fast track to the NFL. If J.T. Daniels can return to his 2020 form, Kirby Smart might have something for Saban in the SEC title game.
3. Ohio State (1-0): The Buckeyes don’t have a defense to rival the ones in Tuscaloosa and Athens, but Ryan Day’s offense could carry the Buckeyes to another Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. Ohio State’s skill players turned on the afterburners while scoring 35 second-half points to out-sprint Minnesota 45-31.
4. Oklahoma (1-0): Similar story for the Sooners, who will continue to collect Big 12 championships thanks to Lincoln Riley’s offense, until they eventually move to the SEC. OU hit the snooze button in the second half, which is a concern, in the 40-35 win over Tulane.
5. Clemson (0-1): The Tigers, who bought their way out of a home game with Wyoming to set up the heavyweight fight with Georgia, remain No. 5 on my ballot. This team probably won’t be tested much in the ACC.
6. Iowa State (1-0): The Cyclones survived and advanced with a narrow win over Northern Iowa. Perhaps ISU was just looking ahead to this week’s massive game against rival Iowa in Ames.
7. Cincinnati (1-0): The Bearcats are still the best Group of Five team, but a CFP bid will be difficult after a shaky start by the American Athletic Conference. Perhaps the Big 12 will provide a better path forward.
8. Texas A&M (1-0): The Aggies are headed to the Front Range to face Colorado on Saturday in Denver. Unless Ralphie suits up, the scoreboard could get ugly for the Buffaloes.
9. Notre Dame (1-0): Brian Kelly is in favor of my execution of this week’s vote.
10. UCLA (2-0): I didn’t have the Bruins in my preseason poll, but this looks like the team to beat in the Pac-12 after comfortable wins over Hawaii and LSU at the Rose Bowl. Welcome back, Chip Kelly.
11. Oregon (1-0)
12. Florida (1-0)
13. Penn State (1-0)
14. Iowa (1-0)
15. Virginia Tech (1-0)
16. Utah (1-0)
17. USC (1-0)
18. Arizona State (1-0)
19. Texas (1-0)
20. Mississippi (1-0)
21. Nevada (1-0): The Wolf Pack’s victory at Cal didn't draw much attention nationally, but Carson Strong’s ability to lead a comeback victory against a Pac-12 team was impressive to me. Nevada’s star quarterback won’t face many defenses coached as well as Justin Wilcox’s Bears.
22. UCF (1-0)
23. Coastal Carolina (1-0)
24. North Carolina (1-0)