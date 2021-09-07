This week's Star-Tribune AP poll vote

3. Ohio State (1-0): The Buckeyes don’t have a defense to rival the ones in Tuscaloosa and Athens, but Ryan Day’s offense could carry the Buckeyes to another Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. Ohio State’s skill players turned on the afterburners while scoring 35 second-half points to out-sprint Minnesota 45-31.

4. Oklahoma (1-0): Similar story for the Sooners, who will continue to collect Big 12 championships thanks to Lincoln Riley’s offense, until they eventually move to the SEC. OU hit the snooze button in the second half, which is a concern, in the 40-35 win over Tulane.

5. Clemson (0-1): The Tigers, who bought their way out of a home game with Wyoming to set up the heavyweight fight with Georgia, remain No. 5 on my ballot. This team probably won’t be tested much in the ACC.

6. Iowa State (1-0): The Cyclones survived and advanced with a narrow win over Northern Iowa. Perhaps ISU was just looking ahead to this week’s massive game against rival Iowa in Ames.

7. Cincinnati (1-0): The Bearcats are still the best Group of Five team, but a CFP bid will be difficult after a shaky start by the American Athletic Conference. Perhaps the Big 12 will provide a better path forward.