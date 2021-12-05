This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE -- Welcome back, Aggies.

I’m one of the few voters that rewarded Utah State, which thrashed San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game two weeks after getting blown out by Wyoming in Logan, with a respectable spot in the top-25.

And no “yummy” rat poison for Nick Saban this week.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Associated Press poll:

1. Alabama (12-1): Death, taxes and Saban leading the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff. Bryce Young shredded the nation’s top defense to lead ‘Bama to a 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC title game and the top seed in the playoff.

2. Cincinnati (13-0): The Bearcats are the first Group of 5 program to be selected for the playoff after taking care of Houston in the American Athletic Conference title game. Their reward? The No. 4 seed and a semifinal against Saban and Co..

3. Michigan (12-1): The Wolverines roll into the playoff with back-to-back blowout wins over rival Ohio State and then Iowa in the Big Ten championship. Some people in Ann Arbor wanted Jim Harbaugh fired a year ago.

4. Georgia (12-1): Kirby Smart and the Dawgs will try to regroup and prove they can beat elite competition when it matters. UGA faces Michigan in the other playoff semifinal.

5. Notre Dame (11-1): The Irish lose Brian Kelly to LSU and then lose out on the playoff thanks to a non-conference home loss to Cincinnati. Marcus Freeman’s first game as Notre Dame's head coach will be against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

6. Baylor (11-2)

7. Ohio State (10-2)

8. Ole Miss (10-2)

9. Oklahoma State (11-2)

10. Utah (10-3)

11. Pitt (11-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. BYU (10-2)

14. Michigan State (10-2)

15. Louisiana (12-1)

16. UTSA (12-1)

17. Utah State (10-3): What a ride for first-year coach Blake Anderson. Picked last in the Mountain Division, delivers program’s first MWC championship.

18. San Diego State (11-2): Everything that could go wrong did go wrong in the MWC title game for the Aztecs, including Ray Guy Award favorite Matt Araiza having a punt blocked and another kicked off the back of his blockers and through the end zone for a safety.

19. Oregon (10-3)

20. Iowa (10-3)

21. Clemson (9-3)

22. Wake Forest (10-3)

23. N.C. State (9-3)

24. Kentucky (9-3)

25. Houston (11-2)

This week’s dropout: 25. Arkansas (8-4)

