Thorburn: No more excuses, it's time for Linder's Pokes to play better and for fans to show up

LARAMIE – Excuses, excuses, excuses.

That’s the aggravating story of the Wyoming basketball season to date from inside the program and the fan base.

To be clear: both sides have legitimate reasons why the marriage between the 2022-23 Cowboys and their supporters is on the rocks.

Let’s start with Jeff Linder’s rant Tuesday night after another game at the Arena-Auditorium played in front of a sea of empty yellow seats.

The head coach was perturbed by the lack of energy from the announced crowd of 3,953 (there weren’t nearly that many in attendance) after the Pokes’ 91-76 victory over Texas A&M Commerce.

“I thought we took a really good step in the right direction, and hopefully the fans can take a step in the right direction as well,” Linder said during his postgame session with the media. “It’s easy to come in and root and cheer when you win 20 games and everything’s going great. I thought that Wyoming was a place where they stick with you whether it’s good or bad. For us to have the crowds that we’ve had, and in a game like that you’re up 10 and Noah Reynolds makes an unbelievable winning play, (taking a) charge, for nobody to get up and cheer and not to bring any energy, it’s disappointing.

“My guys, I mean, I’ve got great kids that work their tail off to represent the University of Wyoming in the right way and for them, they deserve more than what they’re getting right now with the energy of those crowds. I’m not afraid to say it.”

Linder’s anger was palpable as his opening statement continued. He noted his players have not run into any trouble off the court while carrying a cumulative 3.4 grade-point average, which is exceptional for an NCAA men’s basketball program.

“Everybody wants all these kids to do all the right things and they want them to be loyal to the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming, but then at the same time, where is the loyalty from the fans?” Linder said. “It’s easy to show up when these guys are winning. We need them now.”

Now let me play devil’s advocate on behalf of the fans base. Not the anonymous debasers on social media but those who actually plunk down cash for season tickets and/or brave Wyoming highways in the winter to attend games.

This was a weeknight matchup against an opponent no one has heard of during a time of the year when the campus is emptying out for the holiday break.

The Pokes, for the most part, have not played well this season and were on a four-game losing streak.

Handing out free Chick-fil-A sandwiches was enough to attract some students, but many of them are busy with final exams or already headed home to be with family.

For other paying customers with long one-way commutes from other towns it was tempting to stream the game on a smart TV under a blanket instead of risking a long, dark drive home following another deflating loss.

(A quick aside: I’m not sure what the deal with “Laradise,” but this community should be showing better at home games. It's a five-minute drive.)

Historically, including last season, when the Pokes are good the crowds do build. The Arena-Auditorium doesn’t typically turn into the Dome of Doom until Mountain West play heats up.

And nobody, including UNLV, enjoys more support at the conference tournament in Las Vegas than UW.

Linder’s counterpoint:

“We need them when we’re going through hard times, and we need that energy in that building. That’s what makes that building a special place is when you have 8,000, 9,000 people. That’s why we won four or five games last year maybe we shouldn’t have won because of the energy of the crowd. How quickly they forget. Now we lose a few games … we’re only nine games in.”

Now let’s get to some of the reasons why the Cowboys are 4-5 overall and dragging down the MW with an initial NET ranking of 275.

Graham Ike isn’t playing.

How good would the Buffalo Bills be without Josh Allen? Maybe 3-9 instead of 9-3.

I don’t think it’s hyperbole to suggest UW would be 9-0 and ranked right now if the preseason MW player of the year were healthy and leading this cast.

The fact that Hunter Maldonado, another all-conference first team star, has been in and out of the lineup has not helped.

Adding to the wild inconsistency: Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel, Ethan Anderson, Jeremiah Oden, Nate Barnhart and even walk-on Nathaniel Talich have been absent from games and practices due to injuries or illness.

Maldonado missed the majority of the Boston College game and did not make the trip to play Santa Clara after having stitches stapled into the back of his head in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Reynolds and Wenzel were unavailable for the loss to Grand Canyon but returned to score a combined 44 points against Texas A&M Commerce.

Ike, who is in Denver receiving treatment on his injured right foot this week, is not expected back in the lineup until January.

I’ve never covered a basketball team with a rash of injuries like this. Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski would be just as frustrated as Linder in the same situation, but the Cameron Crazies would still show up.

“You have the Mountain West player of the year who hasn’t played, and you’ve got the Mountain West probably second player of the year, Maldonado, who has been going through a separated shoulder, a concussion,” Linder said. “This is when we need the fans of Wyoming. This is when we need them, now. We need them in the stands on Saturday. And when our guys make a winning play, you know what we probably haven’t given them a lot to cheer about. But at the same time, when we do, when Noah Reynolds makes that play, when we’re needing to get a stop when we’re up 10 with three minutes left, we need people to get out of the seats and start cheering. …

“We have guys that do everything right, and for them to have that kind of atmosphere when all we talk about is how everybody is so loyal … no, we’re only loyal when we’re winning. And so, it’s just disappointing.”

It’s time for both sides to stop making excuses and enjoy each other’s company again.

Linder said after last season's NCAA Tournament appearance he would stay at UW as long as he felt supported. Cowboy fans are starving for more March Madness after getting a small taste last season.

Let’s agree on this:

Linder will get the Pokes playing better until the big fella gets back for a postseason push. In return, fans will show up and get rowdy on Saturday night when UW hosts Louisiana Tech in the final non-conference home game.

Deal?