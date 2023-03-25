LARAMIE – There is no joy in the Dome of Doom.

Mighty Graham Ike has walked out.

It was only five months ago when Wyoming was picked to finish second in the Mountain West preseason poll and receiving votes in the Associated Press top 25.

The Pokes were the obvious choice to be San Diego State’s primary challenger with Ike, voted the conference’s preseason player of the year by the media, leading a deep cast that included fellow all-MW first team selection Hunter Maldonado.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ike had the talent to carve out a bust on UW’s Mount Rushmore of March legends after averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Cowboys to 25 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance as a sophomore.

But Ike wasn’t the face of a conference regular-season championship team like Marcus Bailey and Josh Davis or even a conference tournament title team like Josh Adams and Larry Nance Jr.

No. 33 won’t hang in the rafters of the Arena-Auditorium like Fennis Dembo’s No. 34 or Kenny Sailors’ No. 4. Ike didn't help end the program’s 35-year Sweet 16 drought, let alone make a run the 80-year NCAA championship drought.

There won't be a Hollywood ending for Ike with the Pokes. The script underwent a cruel edit before the season even tipped off.

UW announced Ike would miss “a minimum of 6 to 8 weeks” with an injury in early November. Those weeks turned into months and Ike’s career with the Cowboys ended for good on Tuesday when his name was added to the NCAA transfer portal.

Ike, who was not made available for media interviews by UW during the disastrous 9-22 season, spoke with 247Sports, a prominent national recruiting website, shortly after becoming the eighth Poke from the 2022-23 roster to enter the portal.

“It has been a great experience,” Ike said of leaving Laramie in the rear-view mirror. “I am extremely grateful for the position that I am in right now. It has been a lot of phone calls involving me feeling out people to try to find the right fit.”

Jeff Linder, who attended his father’s funeral the same day Ike’s name popped up in the portal, was one of the only coaches to recruit the big man after he suffered a serious knee injury at Overland High School in Aurora, Colorado.

Three years later, Ike says his early suitors include Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Butler, Colorado, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri and San Diego State.

Yes, the Aztecs – who will play Creighton on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four – are among the elite programs courting Ike. Perhaps he hasn't played his final game at the Arena-Auditorium.

Adding a player with Ike's skillset, despite his injury history, is a wise gamble. Of the 40 starters on this year’s Elite Eight teams, 19 were transfers.

Matt Bradley was an all-Pac-12 player at Cal and Darrion Trammell was the WAC player of the year at Seattle before they showed up at San Diego State.

Linder wasn’t quite as lucky with USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman. They aborted the Los Angeles-to-Laramie experiment in February shortly after Ike announced he wasn’t coming back to save the lost season.

Kansas State has nine players who previously played at other Division I schools, including star point guard Markquis Nowell. Perhaps that gives Pokes fans a glimmer of hope that Linder can work some portal magic like first-year Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang did last summer.

It has to feel lonely in the Pokes’ locker room right now for the three players currently set to return – guards Brendan Wenzel and Kenny Foster and forward Caden Powell.

Linder isn’t the only coach bailing water on a sinking ship. There were nearly 1,000 names in the portal entering the weekend.

Air Force’s leading scorer (Jake Heidbreder), Colorado State’s dynamic super senior (John Tonje) and Nevada’s MW freshman of the year (Darrion Williams) are all on the growing list of players seeking to transfer.

No team in the conference is experiencing attrition on UW’s scale with regular starters Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden and Noah Reynolds and backup big man Nate Barnhart moving on, too.

There are many reasons why Linder and his remaining staff are searching for players to fill 10 vacant scholarships.

Ike’s injury started the downward spiral. Maldonado and Oden missed games early in the season due to concussions. Reynolds’ season was shut down late due to concussions. Hunter Thompson was out three weeks with his third bout of mononucleosis. Wenzel had to overcome a knee injury. Foster had back surgery in the middle of the season.

Beyond the rash of injuries and illnesses, adding the Pac-12 transfer trio turned out to be a virus that infected the winning culture established during Linder's first two years on the job.

And Linder’s public pleas for “loyalty” over the last month of the season went in one ear and out the other for the five players that made a fast break for the portal after it opened on March 13.

There are plenty of places in this portal era where the name, image and likeness opportunities are shining bright for players of Ike’s caliber.

The band will be playing at Viejas Arena next season as the Aztecs likely play their way out of the MW and into the greener pastures of the Pac-12.

It’s time to see if Linder, who signed a lucrative contract extension through April 2027 after last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance, can step back up to the plate, hit another recruiting home run and bring the roars back to the Dome of Doom.

For now, this new era has taken the joy out of UW basketball.