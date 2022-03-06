Three Wyoming Cowgirls earn all-Mountain West honors

LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming Cowgirls, including two homegrown standouts, received Mountain West honors Sunday.

McKinley Bradshaw was name to the all-MW team, Allyson Fertig was named the MW freshman of the year and Quinn Weidemann was named to the all-MW defensive team.

Bradshaw, a junior guard from Lyman, led the team and was fourth in the conference in scoring at 16.9 points per game.

Fertig, the first MW freshman of the year in program history, averaged 10.1 points and a team-best 9.5 rebounds per game in league play. The 6-foot-4 center from Douglas was the conference's freshman of the week five times during the regular season.

Weidemann, who was also named to the all-defensive team last season, spearheaded the league’s second-best scoring defense this season. The Cowgirls allowed just over 60 points per game.

The senior from Omaha, Neb., held five of the MW’s top-12 scorers below their season-scoring averages in their matchups against UW this season.

Weidemann averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in MW play.

The three all-conference honors are the most for UW since the 2018-19 season.

The third-seeded Cowgirls play the No. 6 Colorado State-No. 11 San Jose State winner in the quarterfinal round of the MW Tournament at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

