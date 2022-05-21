Thunder Basin girls complete perfect season with 2-0 victory over Rock Springs in 4A title game

CHEYENNE -- The tears were flowing again during Thunder Basin’s final team huddle.

This time there were winning smiles underneath the waterworks.

The Bolts (18-0) finished the season unbeaten and untied by blanking Rock Springs 2-0 in the Class 4A girls Wyoming State High School Soccer Championships final Saturday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The rewarding victory came 12 long months after Thunder Basin lost 2-0 to the Tigers (14-3-2) in the 2021 state title game.

“This group was, from day one, very focused on what they wanted to accomplish,” Thunder Basin coach Lyle Foster said. “What they did today is they completed a perfect season. I don’t know that has ever been done before in Wyoming 4A soccer, but this group is a special group and extremely focused.”

Rock Springs had the better run of play throughout the match, out-shooting the Bolts 12-7 with an 8-3 edge in shots on goal.

But Thunder Basin put its first two shots on goal in the back of the net.

Rachel Cole deflected a corner kick by Alex Michael for a goal in the 9th minute to make the score 1-0.

Kylie Hayes sent a perfectly-placed rocket off her fight foot out of the reach of goalkeeper Yesi Vicencio in the 53rd minute to make the score 2-0.

“I didn’t know my goal was going to go in, but I’m so glad it did,” Hayes said.

Moments after her tally, Hayes limped off the field. She would return to the pitch to finish the game knowing injured teammates Brooke Dunham and Aaliyah Measels would have loved to be out there if they were able to.

“I was really scared to come back in and play because I didn’t want to hurt myself again,” Hayes said. “But my friends Brooke and Aaliyah, they don’t get that chance to play, so if I’ve got that little chance to play I’m playing.”

Thunder Basin, which advanced to the title game by beating Kelly Walsh 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Natrona County 4-1 in the semifinals, also defeated Rock Springs 3-0 in the season opener on March 19.

The weight of expectations mounted as the pursuit of perfection reached the postseason.

“You’re 6-and-0, you’re 7-and-0 and that pressure starts building every game,” Foster said. “Last week with the regional game we could feel it. They were up for it. We have a skilled team and they did a fantastic job.”

The Tigers edged Laramie 4-3 in the quarterfinals and scored two late goals to beat Jackson 2-1 in the semifinals to set up the championship rematch.

“I can't say enough for this group of girls for what they've done their whole high school career, and how far we've gotten,” Rock Springs coach Stephen Pyer said. “They'll remember this. Not just the loss, but the season as a whole, what they can do on the soccer field and how pretty they made the game look.”

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Melissa Morillon Jimenez and Albany McCooey scored goals to lead Jackson to a 2-1 victory over Natrona County in the third-place match at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The Fillies (13-5-2) had beaten the Broncos (13-5-2) in the three previous meetings this season by a combined score of 7-2.

NC, which conceded four early goals in the 4-1 loss to Thunder Basin in the semifinal round, allowed Jimenez to score in the 8th minute to give Jackson a 1-0 lead.

A strike by Phoebe Alva Rosa hit the crossbar moments later as the Broncs dominated possession.

Katelynn Campbell’s long free kick in the 28th minute also hit the crossbar for NC’s first quality scoring chance. Tylar Gray’s header missed an open net during the Fillies’ counter attack.

Jackson tilted the field again and nearly took a two-goal lead but Eva Flanagan’s shot hit the left post in the 34th minute.

In the second half, McCooey gave the Broncs some breathing room by beating goalkeeper Rian Barthel in the 53rd minute to make the score 2-0.

The Fillies, who opened the tournament by advancing out of the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2009 with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Cheyenne East on penalty kicks, got on the scoreboard with Brooke Travers’ goal in the 77th minute.

Jackson also defeated Kelly Walsh in the 2021 third-place game.

