Thunder Basin girls remain perfect, overpower Natrona County Fillies in state semifinals

CHEYENNE -- Nothing was going to slow down Thunder Basin’s pursuit of perfection on Friday.

Overnight snow and chilly temperatures certainly didn’t cool down the Alex Michael- and Cena Carlson-led attack.

And Natrona County, the West No. 2 seed, didn’t offer much resistance against the top-seeded beast from the East.

Michael and Carlson each scored two goals in the first half and the Bolts (17-0) cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Fillies (13-4-2) in the semifinal round of the Class 4A girls Wyoming State High School Soccer Championships at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

“We came out intimidated, and they took advantage,” NC coach Mike Sauers lamented. “They’ve been in the game, they know what to expect, and our girls came out and didn’t play the way we should be playing. Even us as coaches were too cautious.”

Michael took advantage of some early miscommunication on NC’s back end to set the tone for the match with a scoring strike in the 2nd minute. The senior found the back of the net again in the 18th minute to give Thunder Basin a 2-0 head start.

“It was pretty awesome. It really got the momentum going,” Michael said of throwing the early one-two punch. “I think it was for the best because we had a few jitters and we got it out of the way right away.”

Carlson, the state’s top scorer (23 goals, 54 points), tallied goals in the 22nd and 26th minutes to make the score 4-0 to provide the knockout blows.

“Early goals are everything for us,” Carlson said. “We just came out with a lot of fire.”

An injury to Brooke Dunham, who had to be helped off the field in the 34th minute, was the only thing that went wrong for the Bolts before the intermission.

In the second half, NC sophomore Brooke Travers had a two quality scoring chances denied by Morgan Shirley and also had a goal wiped out by a goalkeeper interference call.

“According to the officials it hadn’t crossed the line yet, and then goalie interference, so a foul,” Sauers said of the whistle that disallowed the potential tally. “It’s not like we have goal-line technology. From my awful angle across the field it looks like it goes in, but I’m not on the line. I’ve got to trust the guys that have the hardest job on the field, the officials.”

Lia Flores, who made the game-winning penalty kick in NC’s 4-3 win over Cheyenne East in the quarterfinal round, forced Travers to make a tough save.

Carlson and Michael each opportunities to notch hat tricks but sailed their shots over the crossbar in the final minutes.

The Fillies avoided the shutout when Shelby Bright scored in the 79th minute.

“We changed some stuff up in the second half, threw caution to the wind, and then I think we found an identity,” Sauers said.

Kelly Walsh, which lost 2-0 to Thunder Basin in the quarterfinal round, was sent packing with a 1-0 loss to Cheyenne East in the consolation bracket Friday across town at Riske Field.

“(Thursday) I think we all came out a little frantic, we were all pretty nervous and that kind of showed in our game,” Carlson said of the opening-round win over the Trojans. “I think today we used our nerves to the best.”

NC will play the Jackson-Rock Springs loser in the third-place match at 11 a.m. at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

Thunder Basin will play Rock Springs, which edged Jackson 2-1 on a goal by senior defender Karli Nelson in Friday's second semifinal, for the state title at 1 p.m. on the same field of championship dreams.

The Bolts were upset by the Tigers in last year’s state final.

“It will mean everything,” Carlson said of finishing the season without a loss or tie. “Last year we didn’t do it, so everything we’ve been doing this year has led to this moment.”

